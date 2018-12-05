Meeshkan, a company whose Slack bot helps engineers monitor and train machine learning models without leaving the team chat app, has been named winner of the Slush 100 startup competition. Meeshkan works with popular frameworks like PyTorch and TensorFlow and is optimized for deep learning workflows.

The competition took place today in Helsinki at Slush, one of the largest annual tech conferences held in northern Europe.

“With our interactive machine learning product, out of the box and for free you get monitoring of all your machine learning jobs on Slack,” Meeshkan CEO Mike Solomon said during his pitch. “On top of that, you’re able to schedule as many jobs as you want right from Slack, pause long setting jobs that are executing, tweak parameters for the job that’s executing, fork a job just like you fork a repo on GitHub, and under the hood it will automatically spin up, provision a server, and send the job off and running.“

Meeshkan competed in the semifinals of Slush 100 against Aerones, a heavy-lift drone company that cleans wind turbines and wants to fight fires with drones, and Lifemote Networks, a SaaS service for internet services providers that predicts Wi-Fi troubleshooting using AI.

More than 1,000 applications from 60 countries around the world were received for the startup competition, according to organizers.

By supplying a tool that enables engineers and data scientists to train models without the full understanding of how to train and deploy a model from scratch, like a machine learning engineer, Meeshkan intends to help companies address the widespread shortage of data scientists.

In a PricewaterhouseCoopers study released earlier this year, only 4 percent of business executives said their company has successfully implemented AI in their products or services, but that’s expected to change in the years ahead.

The Slush tech conference was attended by 20,000 people. Among them: more than 1,000 investors and more than 3,000 startups. By category, the largest group of startups in attendance self-identified as AI, big data, or machine learning companies.