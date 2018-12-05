Google Cloud today announced availability of its Cloud Security Command Center beta — with a series of new features designed to more quickly identify vulnerabilities and limit damage from threats or attacks.

Cloud SCC offers a centralized view that gives users a clear picture of all their cloud assets, according to a blog post by Andy Chang, senior product manager for Google Cloud.

“If you’re building applications or deploying infrastructure in the cloud, you need a central place to unify asset, vulnerability, and threat data in their business context to help understand your security posture and act on changes,” he wrote.

The Cloud SCC was released in alpha last March with the goal of giving more users across an organization a clear view of security issues. The beta version adds:

Expanded coverage across GCP services such as Cloud Datastore, Cloud DNS, Cloud Load Balancing, Cloud Spanner, Container Registry, Kubernetes Engine, and Virtual Private Cloud

Expanded administrator roles

A wider range of notifications

Better searching of current and historic assets

More client libraries

Google said the beta should help users better assess their risks and vulnerabilities via the dashboard, as well as offering more finely tuned search and oversight of digital assets, better notifications, and easier integration with third-party cloud security services.