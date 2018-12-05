A former exec at Intuit, PayPal, and Visa, Paterson brings more than 20 years of experience in sales, marketing, and go-to-market strategy to one of the nation’s fastest growing SaaS startups

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 5, 2018–

Womply, the leader in front office software for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the appointment of Brad Paterson as the company’s first chief operating officer (COO). He will oversee all customer-facing business operations, including sales, marketing, growth, customer success, brand, and external communications.

“Brad helped build QuickBooks Online into the most popular small business software solution in the world, so he’s already seen the scale of business we’re going to build at Womply,” says Womply founder Toby Scammell. “Brad’s experience in driving growth at Intuit, in addition to his deep background in payments, makes for an ideal fit. We’re thrilled to add him to our already stellar executive team as we position Womply as the software system of record for small businesses.”

Paterson has more than two decades of experience scaling customer-facing operations such as sales, marketing, and customer success at large and small organizations. Most recently, Paterson was a vice president at Intuit, where he led go-to-market operations for QuickBooks Online. He helped scale QuickBooks Online to more than 3 million users, with 1,500 new small business customers added every day.

Prior to Intuit, Paterson spent a decade serving in executive roles at PayPal and Visa, where he led merchant services, consumer products, and new ventures. He also co-founded a digital commerce and payments consulting company and has served as a board member and strategic advisor to various startups.

Paterson joins Womply at a time of rapid growth. In the past few years, the company has acquired more than 150,000 paying small business customers, partnered with more than 50 payment processors and merchant acquirers, and grown to more than 200 employees in San Francisco and Lehi, Utah. In July, Womply appointed Tony Grimminck, formerly of HotelTonight and StubHub, as the company’s first chief financial officer (CFO).

“Throughout my career, I’ve been obsessed with leveling the playing field for small business, which is why I’m excited to join Womply,” says Paterson. “No company is better positioned than Womply to serve tens of millions of small businesses in critical and unique ways and take the lead in the massive small business front office software market. I’m excited to help this company reach its tremendous potential.”

Paterson is a graduate of the University of Newcastle in New South Wales, Australia, where earned a bachelor’s degree in commerce, with a major in marketing.

About Womply

Womply’s mission is to help small businesses thrive in a digital world. Our AI-powered data platform enhances our comprehensive small business management software, which includes the world’s only pre-populated CRM plus small business intelligence, reputation management, marketing automation, and integrated payments. Every day, we serve more than 150,000 small businesses across 400+ verticals, in every corner of America. To learn more, visit http://www.womply.com or email info@womply.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181205005246/en/

Dallin Hatch

Sr. Manager, Communications

Womply

dhatch@womply.com