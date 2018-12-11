KubeCon + CloudNativeCon 2018 is being held this week in Seattle, and naturally a long list of companies and organizations are using the event to update the public on their projects related Kubernetes and Cloud Native Computing.
The event is hosted by the Cloud Native Computing Foundation, under the auspices of the Linux Foundation. The foundation oversees Kubernetes and other open source projects related to microservices.
Here is a list of the announcements made through Monday and Tuesday this week:
- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation announces that the Technical Oversight Committee (TOC) voted to accept etcd as an incubation-level hosted project.
- Capital One joins CNCF as Gold End User Member.
- Platform9 announces that S&P Global, EBSCO, Aruba Networks, Juniper Networks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise selected its Managed Kubernetes Hybrid Cloud Solution.
- Banzai Cloud announces public beta of its Pipeline platform.
- Twistlock introduces Hybrid Cloud Service Discovery; Expands Istio, Kubernetes, and Serverless Functions Support.
- Containous, the company behind Traefik, announces Traefik Enterprise Edition.
- Nutanix announces Cloud Native stack.
- Kublr 1.11 enhances Kubernetes deployments in multiple environments.
- Rook Expands support for additional storage solutions; Ceph support moves to stable.
- Loodse announces availability of Red Hat OpenShift for Kubermatic Container Engine.
- NeuVector expands Kubernetes Security Solution with release of Containerd and CRI-O Run-Time Support.
- KubeMQ launches Enterprise Grade Message Broker for Containers.
- Google Cloud announces beta availability of Istio on GKE.
- New StorageOS Cluster Operator launches to easily install and manage storage in Kub.
- Kong Inc. introduces Kong Cloud.
- Elastic officially releases alpha versions of Elasticsearch and Kibana Helm charts.
- HyScale launches frictionless app delivery platform for Kubernetes.
- RX-M adds more than 10 days of Kubernetes specialization and advanced training to course roster.
- Cloud 66 introduces new capabilities.
- Synadia launches secure global service for digital systems communications.
- Datawire cuts time to production for Kubernetes Microservices with next-generation Ambassador Pro API Gateway.
- InfraCloud launches starter packs to accelerate Kubernetes adoption.
- Google and Iguazio power the intelligent edge for smart retail and IoT Solutions.
- A10 Networks introduces Secure Service Mesh Solution for Applications Deployed in Kubernetes.
- Robin Benchmark Study results demonstrate enterprise-class performance and scale for Stateful and data-intensive workloads.
- Galactic Fog launches Container Migration Utility to enable easy to move Amazon ECS Containers to Kubernetes.
- Bitnami Kubernetes production runtime brings functionality beyond the Bare Cluster to Kubernetes.
- LogDNA announces $25 million series B Investment to modernize and streamline DevOps.
- Codefresh invests in growing community with marketplace and public builds.
- Global Survey: Maturity of the technology spurs cloud adoption more than business drivers or culture change.
- Red Hat contributes etcd, the cornerstone of Kubernetes, to the Cloud Native Computing Foundation.
- Arrikto launches Rok and Rok Registry.
- Oracle announces the Oracle Cloud Native Framework.
- Atomist SDM local, the open source Software Delivery Machine, now provides delivery to Kubernetes.