Brings Extensive Experience in Industry, Government and Public Health

BETHESDA, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 11, 2018–

BrainScope®, a medical neuro-technology company focused on concussion and mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) assessment, announced today that Ron Klain, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the investment firm Revolution, has joined BrainScope’s Board of Directors.

Klain has served as Chief of Staff to U.S. Vice Presidents Joe Biden and Al Gore and Attorney General Janet Reno, was the White House Ebola Response Coordinator, and served as a Senior Aide to President Obama. He was also a Partner and National Practice Group Chair at O’Melveny & Myers LLP. He gained national notice as General Counsel for the Gore Recount Committee in 2000, in recognition of which he was selected as one of National Law Journal’s “Lawyers of the Year” and was featured in the HBO film Recount. Active in a number of civic and non-profit groups, he has served as Chairman of the Board of the Vice President’s Residence Foundation, and a member of the Board of Visitors of Harvard Law School. He serves as a contributing columnist at The Washington Post. Klain is a summa cum laude graduate of Georgetown University (where he serves as an Adjunct Professor) and holds a JD, magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School, where he was an Editor of the Harvard Law Review. He follows in holding the BrainScope Board seat previously held by Jean Case.

“We are thrilled to have Ron join our Board of Directors, providing exceptional private and public sector expertise, and notably in public health. Ron adds additional expertise to our existing Board of Directors, being highly accomplished in industry, the government and healthcare. We also greatly appreciate and recognize the substantial contributions from Jean Case over her many years of service on the Board,” stated Dan Moore, BrainScope Chairman.

Ron Klain added, “As a member of the Revolution team that first backed BrainScope more than a decade ago — and the father of two sons who have experienced concussions — I’m honored to join BrainScope’s Board of Directors and be a part of its important and innovative work. I believe that BrainScope has already shown its potential to be truly transformative in this critical field, and I look forward to working with my fellow Board members and the BrainScope team in growing the company and its impact.”

About BrainScope

BrainScope’s mission is to revolutionize the rapid and objective assessment of brain-related conditions, starting with concussion and mild traumatic brain injury, utilizing multiple integrated assessment capabilities, artificial intelligence (AI) and digitization within a culture of quality, excellence and entrepreneurialism. The Company’s first product, BrainScope One (cleared as Ahead 300), incorporates a multi-modal panel of capabilities including EEG-based technology that is non-invasive for mildly presenting head-injured patients, 18-85 years old, within 3 days after injury and is not a replacement to CT scan. BrainScope’s technology platform integrates databases of thousands of brainwave recordings with AI technology and miniaturized hardware and disposable headset sensors, all of which are covered by an extensive intellectual property portfolio of over 100 issued and pending patents globally. BrainScope has received five FDA clearances and ISO 13485 Certification. It has 25 peer-reviewed publications on its technology. Recent white papers authored by third parties have shown the potential for BrainScope One to decrease unnecessary head CT scans by one-third, to reduce head injury referrals to hospital emergency departments by up to 75%, and to reduce healthcare costs for payers and patients by over 30%.

BrainScope has partnered with the U.S. Department of Defense for the development of its mTBI and concussion assessment technology, and BrainScope One is currently being fielded by the U.S. military, both stateside and internationally. BrainScope One is also being utilized in a cross-section of market segments including: urgent care and occupational health clinics; concussion clinics; hospital emergency rooms; university sports and student health centers; professional sports; and pharmaceutical clinical trials. BrainScope has been the recipient of several prestigious awards, including the Frost & Sullivan 2017 Best Practices Award for New Product Innovation in the Traumatic Brain Injury Assessment Solutions Market, was a two-time winner of the GE-NFL Head Health Challenge, and has received two nominations for the Prix Galien Best Medical Technology, regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize for medical devices. For more information, please visit www.brainscope.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181211005223/en/

Laurie Silver

P: 240-752-7680

E: Laurie.silver@brainscope.com