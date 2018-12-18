SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–December 18, 2018–

OutboundWorks, Inc., the leader in automated sales development, announced today that it has officially acquired Maverick.ai. This is OutboundWorks’ second sales development technology acquisition this year as the company announced in February that it had acquired Hexa.ai.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181218005028/en/

“With the acquisition and enhancement of Hexa.ai’s technology, we are able to deliver personalization at scale for OutboundWorks customers. Now we’re thrilled to bring Maverick.ai’s technology and talent on board. We Expect Maverick’s workflow and contact selection methodology to continue to improve our most important success metrics for our customers,” said Bryan Franklin, Co-Founder and CEO of OutboundWorks.

OutboundWorks, founded in early 2017, has combined humans and technology to deliver qualified sales appointments for some of the fastest growing companies in tech. In just the last quarter alone, a handful of OutboundWorks customers have raised more than $200M in venture capital.

OutboundWorks will retain the Maverick.ai team along with its technology and data assets. “I’m truly excited to combine forces with OutboundWorks, a company I have been following closely since starting Maverick.ai and widely considered the leader in pushing the sales development industry forward through the use of automation and machine learning,” said Yaron Oren, Founder and CEO of Maverick.ai.

Yaron has spent the last 20 years in the tech industry, 10 of which he was a sales and marketing leader and has built 4 successful businesses along the way. He holds an engineering degree from Cornell and an MBA from Kellogg School of Management. “When you come across someone of Yaron’s intelligence and experience, who also shares the same passion in sales development along with the technology, data and traction the Maverick team has created in such a short period of time, we knew this would be a instant win-win,” said Ben Sardella, Co-Founder and CRO of OutboundWorks.

Sales development is one of the fastest growing job markets in the US according to LinkedIn’s 2017 U.S. Emerging Jobs Report, increasing 5.7x in 2017. Historically, there have been 2 options, build it in-house or outsource. Automated sales development, for the first time, is being established by OutboundWorks as a real 3rd option.

For a personalized demo of OutboundWorks, email Ben Sardella at ben@outboundworks.com or fill out the form at www.OutboundWorks.com/demo.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181218005028/en/

OutboundWorks, Inc.

Ben Sardella

ben@outboundworks.com