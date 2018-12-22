You don’t need to be a professional producer or hardcore audiophile in order to appreciate a truly great pair of over-ear headphones. Although earbuds tend to be all the rage among casual listeners due primarily to the fact that they come with some of the world’s most popular audio gadgets and smartphones, they’re simply no match for a great pair of over-ear headphones, which almost always deliver superior sonics and a more comfortable fit.

These Paww WaveSound 3 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones boast not only amazing sonics and clarity, but also an incredibly comfortable design that won’t lead to discomfort during prolonged listening sessions. And, right now they’re available for 50 percent off their usual price at just $74.99 for a limited time.

Noise-cancelling headphones have understandably become popular among on-the-go listeners who want to block out distractions while they’re traveling or commuting, and these headphones don’t disappoint. With state-of-the-art noise cancellation technology, you’ll be able to listen to your music the way it was meant to be heard — thanks to a CSR chipset with multiple microphones that actively eliminate ambient noise.

But, most importantly, these headphones sound fantastic. They feature two 40mm Neodymium drivers that create a balanced and punchy sound that’s not overtly shrill or too bass-heavy, and the midrange frequencies are well-defined without getting in the way of the upper register — a far too common issue with most noise-cancelling headphones on the market.

These headphones are also incredibly comfortable, and can be easily folded into a compact configuration that makes them ideal for frequent traveling. There’s even a built-in microphone that can be used to make or receive calls when connected to your phone.

Treat your ears to a truly superior listening experience with these Paww WaveSound 3 Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones. Usually priced at $149.99, these headphones are currently available for 50% off at just $74.99.

