Samsung’s Creative Lab — or C-Lab, for short — opened its doors in 2012, and over the past six years, the internal incubator’s birthed innovations like smart glasses for the visually impaired, wearable 360-degree camcorders, and virtual reality home furnishing apps. (Samsung employees get a year off from their regular work to pursue a business idea.) Now, ahead of the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month, it’s taken the wraps off of its current cohorts’ creations.

All eight will feature prominently at CES 2019’s Eureka Park, a startup space for new products and services. Inkuk Hahn, vice president and head of Samsung’s Creativity and Innovation Center, said it’s the largest number of projects that C-Lab has unveiled at a single show since 2016.

“We will present promising C-Lab projects leveraging AI technologies in the field of video content creation, perfume making and more,” he said. “These are deeply related to our daily lives and we hope to catch the eyes of attendees.”

Here’s the full list of attendees:

Tisplay: Samsung describes Tisplay as an “in-video virtual ad service.” In practice, it’s an advertising tool that lets video creators overlay ads on T-shirts, overcoats, and other apparel.

SnailSound: C-Lab graduate SnailSound, a hearing assistant, leverages AI to suppress noise and non-linearly amplify frequencies in real time. An app and hardware component — an earpiece — work in conjunction to perform hearing tests that fine-tune the audio settings.

Girin Monitor Stand: It’s a computer monitor stand infused with AI. Really. Samsung says that Girin helps to “correct … posture” by detecting how you’re seated and making gradual adjustments.

Alight: Alight’s an AI-driven desk lamp, as odd as that sounds. According to Samsung, it’s smart enough to detect when you’ve fallen asleep or become distracted from a task.

In addition to C-Lab’s eight freshly-revealed startups, Samsung says that a handful of spinouts from the incubator will tout their wares at Eureka Park. Here’s which will be there:

Mopic: It’s a company that specializes in researching and commercializing 3D technology. Mopic’s premiere product allows 3D effects to be viewed without special glasses or a headset.

The unfortunately-named Welt is a a smart belt that tracks physical activity and monitors excessive eating. Cooljamm: C-Lab spinout and UC Berkeley SkyDeck graduate Cooljamm’s AI platforms learn the key melody from any piece of music and compose new tracks that can be customized with style, rhythm, pacing, and instruments.

Monit: Monit’s eponymous baby monitor keeps an eye on air quality and alert caregivers to diapers in need of changing.

C-Lab spinoff companies receive seed money investments and business consulting from Samsung.