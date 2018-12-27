Provides Experienced Commercial Leadership For CathWorks FFRangio™ U.S. Launch

CathWorks announced that Paul Kapsner has been named as Global Vice President of Sales. His appointment coincides with recent United States FDA clearance of the company’s CathWorks FFRangio™ System. His initial focus will be on accelerating the clinical and commercial organization in the United States.

Paul joins CathWorks with 27 years of commercial sales and marketing leadership experience in market-leading medical device companies. That experience includes deep engagement in the coronary diagnostic market. He earned a B.S. in Engineering from The United States Military Academy-West Point and an M.B.A. from Oklahoma City University.

Jim Corbett, CathWorks CEO, said of Paul’s appointment, “I have worked with Paul previously and am confident in his ability to develop and lead our commercial sales and customer support organization. CathWorks FFRangio System represents a tremendous opportunity for interventional cardiologists, their hospitals, and patients to improve the quality of care and lower costs in the treatment of multi-vessel coronary artery disease. Paul understands how to develop a team to provide the clinical and technical support our customers need. We could not be more excited to have Paul on board.”

Mr. Kapsner added, “I know from experience how much interventional cardiologists will benefit from having a non-invasive, intraprocedural platform to provide objective FFRangio guidance. We look forward to equipping health systems with an objective resource to aid in PCI decision-making.”

The CathWorks FFRangio System quickly and precisely delivers the objective FFR guidance needed to optimize PCI therapy decisions for every patient. It is non-invasive and performed intra-procedurally during coronary angiography without adding additional clinical risk or per-procedure costs. The company received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for the CathWorks FFRangio Coronary Vascular Physiologic Simulation Software on December 19, 2018.

About CathWorks

CathWorks is a medical technology company focused on applying its advanced computational science platform to optimize PCI therapy decisions and elevate coronary angiography from visual assessment to an objective FFRangio based decision-making tool for physicians. FFR-guided PCI decision-making is proven to provide significant clinical benefits for patients with coronary artery disease and economic benefits for patients and payers. The company’s focus is specifically on bringing the CathWorks FFRangio System to market to provide quick, precise, and objective intraprocedural FFRangio guidance that is practical for every case.

