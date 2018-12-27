Despite some notable names like Dropbox and Spotify, 2018 turned out just to be a so-so year for tech IPOs. That trend softened even further in the fourth quarter thanks to global economic concerns, political uncertainty, and stock market volatility.

Which means conditions heading into 2019 are not exactly ripe. That said, the top 8 companies on the cusp of or considering going public this coming year could, and big emphasis on could, make it a blockbuster year.

1) Uber: CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has been pointing to next year almost since he came aboard, and now the company has reportedly hired Morgan Stanley as its banker. The company is one of the world’s most valuable private companies, but loses huge amounts of cash. Khosrowshahi will need to convince Wall Street he’s put the company’s recent troubles behind it.

2) Lyft: Said troubles of Uber helped create an opening for this ride-hailing company to make a comeback. Lyft has reportedly already filed for its IPO and may be looking to beat Uber out the door.

3) Palantir: This super secret data company is also supposedly eyeing 2019 for its IPO. Founded by Peter Thiel, the analytics platform that has deep connections with government agencies could be hunting for a possible $41 billion valuation.

4) Pinterest: It’s the social media site that keeps on keeping on, despite the fact that no one you know uses it, but yet still has a bajillion users. The company may be targeting an April IPO and a valuation of $12 billion.

5) Slack: Everyone’s favorite workplace app has raised crazy amounts of money. And it hired Goldman Sachs to take it over the IPO goal line this coming year.

6) Airbnb: Though it’s had its own share of regulatory challenges, the accommodations and travel service looks to nail a $31 billion valuation when it makes the leap this summer into the IPO pool.

7) Postmates: After raising a $300 million round of venture capital last summer, the CEO said the company is on track to deliver an 2019 IPO. We’ll see if the delivery company can make good on its unicorn valuation.

8) InstaCart: Considering the grocery delivery company raised an insane $950 million in venture capital this year, there may be no hurry. But the CEO says a public offering is “on the horizon.”