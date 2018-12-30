Writing is hard. Whether you’re drafting an email to your boss or trying to pen the next great American novel, ensuring that everything from your punctuation to your overall sentence structures is error-free is no easy task.

But most spell-checking apps and grammar aids only live up to their names when it comes to overall functionality. WhiteSmoke Writing Assistant, on the other hand, is a comprehensive, all-in-one tool that corrects everything from minor typos to the overall flow of your text, and right now a Lifetime Premium subscription is available for 80 percent off at just $79.

Unlike most writing aids that rely on simple tools and libraries to check your punctuation and grammar, WhiteSmoke Writing Assistant utilizes artificial intelligence to help improve your overall writing style as well.

Whether you’re writing on a mobile device or desktop, this top-rated app is compatible with all browsers, easy to install, and lets you perfect your writing in virtually any medium.

It activates with a single click and quickly analyzes your text using unique patented algorithms that will help you craft better sentences and eliminate multiple types of writing errors — from small mistakes and typos to grammar issues and formatting mistakes. You’ll also have unlimited access to a wide range of writing tutorials and document templates that can save you much-needed time during the drafting process.

This software even comes with a translator that can be used with over fifty languages, and you’ll even be able to easily check for accidental plagiarism thanks to a huge database of submitted papers, emails, and journal entries — making this an ideal tool for students and academic writers.

Write more effectively with a Lifetime Premium subscription to WhiteSmoke Writing Assistant for just $79 — 80 percent off its usual price for a limited time.

