Procter & Gamble is 182 years old, but it has never been at CES, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas, until this week. The company said its new focus is on leading disruption through technology, and it showed some very cool tech in what would otherwise be some very ordinary products.

It’s part of the Internet of Things trend, and P&G is focused on putting the tech of sensors and artificial intelligence into things like skin advisers, razors, and blemish removers. I was impressed with the company’s effort to put technology into ordinary products so that the tech just fades into the woodwork.

P&G’s executives said they are using tech to transform every aspect of the experience that consumers have with the company’s many products, ranging from Gilette to Olay.

The products that are all part of P&G’s LifeLab concept included: