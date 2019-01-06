Last year, former AOL cofounder Steve Case’s Rise of the Rest venture closed a $150 million seed fund to invest in startups in cities that investors have historically overlooked — places like Cincinnati, Memphis, and Salt Lake City. $150 million funds don’t usually get write-ups in the New York Times, but Case’s did. That’s because the Rise of the Rest fund’s LPs consisted of prominent executives like Jeff Bezos, Eric Schmidt, and Sean Parker.

That name recognition alone made the Rise of the Rest seed fund one of the most-talked about new seed funds this year among Heartland-based startups and investors. Ultimately, the goal’s fund is not just to deploy seed capital, but to create a network that startups could tap into at scale. That way, startups in Middle America can more easily access the resources they’ve traditionally lacked access to — particularly follow-on capital and technical talent.

It’s still too early to tell if Rise of the Rest will succeed in that endeavor. But, it’s worth looking seed fund’s first year worth of investments to take stock on where the fund is focusing its efforts.

As of today, the fund has just over 100 portfolio companies in the seed fund, representing just over 30 states. Not all of those investments were made this year — about 40 of the included portfolio companies were winners on the fund’s past “Rise of the Rest” tours. Case and his team have hosted startup pitch competitions in various U.S. cities over the past several years, with the winning company receiving a $100,000 investment from Case.

A handful of other investments stemmed from investments Case made several years prior at Google for Entrepreneurs’ annual Demo Day. Still, Case estimated that the seed fund has been averaging about one new investment per week this year in a conversation with VentureBeat at the end of December.

When the Rise of the Rest seed fund was first announced, managing director JD Vance told VentureBeat that Rise of the Rest wouldn’t lead any rounds, its checks would be smaller than $1 million, and that the fund would be “industry agnostic.” That’s part of the reason why the Rise of the Rest team has been able to invest at such a breakneck speed.

Based on the group of portfolio companies listed on Rise of the Rest’s website, its largest share of investments — roughly 15 percent — come from the Washington, D.C.-Baltimore metro area. That’s not too surprising, given that the VC firm that the Rise of the Rest fund is a part of, Revolution, is headquartered in Washington, D.C. Even for a VC firm that wants to invest all over the country, it is still disproportionately plugged into what’s happening in its own backyard.

The other cities where Rise of the Rest holds the most investments won’t come as a surprise. The fund’s made five investments each in startups based in the Los Angeles, Raleigh-Durham, and Chicago areas. Rise of the Rest has also made four investments in the Austin, Dallas, and Minneapolis-St. Paul metro areas respectively. While some investments are going to startups in smaller cities like Birmingham, Alabama and Memphis, Tennessee, so far Rise of the Rest’s investments are concentrated among the most developed startup hubs in the “Rest.”

Even for a firm that’s industry agnostic, Rise of the Rest’s investments cover an unusual gambit. Investments range from Wtrmln Water, which sells cold-pressed watermelon juice, to Palmer Luckey’s defense tech company Anduril, to weather station developer Understory.

Case told VentureBeat that the fund wants to remain industry agnostic, because different cities have different industrial strengths — Washington, D.C. is stronger in life sciences, while Indianapolis has a growing B2B software sector. The idea is to bring in a lead investor who has industry expertise — and that Rise of the Rest’s expertise is in making connections with other entrepreneurs and investors.

“What we’re doing then is…helping them on their storytelling, communications side, helping them kind of in terms of the platform services that we provide,” Case told VentureBeat.

To that end, Rise of the Rest also launched a job board this year featuring open positions from their portfolio companies. The hope is that — for tech talent that migrated to the West Coast, and wants to move back to the South or Midwest — the job board will be their first stop to see what companies are hiring in their cities on Rise of the Rest’s job board.

Also playing into Rise of the Rest’s desire to be thought of as a “connector” for so-called Heartland startups, the fund also announced this year that it was bringing on two new partners to make real estate investments in Rise of the Rest cities.

“Even three or four years ago when we were traveling around, we were seeing in different cities we visited, interesting neighborhoods that were essentially being revitalized because of the role of startups,” Case told VentureBeat. “[Investing in] mixed use and kind of coworking space and apartments and things like that that will end up making it easier for companies to start and scale.”

But the follow-on funding rounds are where Rise of the Rest’s thesis — that it’s biggest value proposition is connecting startups to investors across the country — will be tested. Can a startup in Pikeville, Kentucky that has the “Rise of the Rest” connection raise follow-on funding as easily as one in Chicago? Will startups be able to attract investors with the necessary industry expertise? And can Rise of the Rest successfully convince coastal investors with ties to its high-profile LP list to participate in a Series A or B round?

Case said that one challenge the Rise of the Rest team encounters — that they’ve tried to dispel in meetings with entrepreneurs and investors — is that entrepreneurs in smaller startup markets face more pressure from investors to sell their company early. That means that they’ll probably sell before generating the eight or nine-figure exits that can draw more money back into the startup ecosystem than smaller exits. But Case said that some startup news in 2018 has helped challenge that mindset.

“Some of the more recent things like you know an $8 billion exit from Qualtrics, a [nearly] $3 billion exit from Duo Security in Ann Arbor — these things are helpful in terms of getting people’s attention,” Case told VentureBeat.