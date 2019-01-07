Low-Cost, Small Footprint 5 & 2.5 GbE Solutions to Expand Motherboard Adoption

Aquantia, a leader in Multi-Gig Ethernet connectivity, today introduced the AQtion AQC111C and AQC112C Ethernet controllers. These compact, low-cost new devices, optimized for 2.5 and 5 GbE speeds, are the perfect solutions for LAN on Motherboard (LOM) implementations that can now maximize data rate speeds across the CAT5e cabling found in most contemporary homes and offices. AQtion controllers are perfect for power users such as gamers, reducing in-game lag and latency to provide the reaction time advantage which can mean the difference between gaming on and game over. Twitch streamers, in particular, will benefit from dynamically controlling both the upload and download speeds when using Aquantia Command Center prioritization software.

“The PC motherboard is the center of the universe for a multitude of power users including gamers, workstation users, and creative professionals to name just a few. Local network speeds are often a complaint for these power users and Aquantia’s new devices offer the solution,” said LK Bhupathi, Vice President of Marketing, Aquantia. “The Multi-Gig revolution is happening now and these new AQtion products are fueling the fires of change. Aquantia customers can seamlessly integrate new levels of network speed with minimal effort and cost.”

Aquantia’s AQtion controllers offer a complete portfolio of PC LOM upgrade solutions with a choice between 10, 5 and 2.5 GbE while using the same software drivers. The AQtion AQC111C and AQC112C controllers offer flexible design options for OEMs of desktop workstations, mass-market PCs and motherboard manufacturers looking to offer a Multi-Gig upgrade path to their customers.

Asus is the first Aquantia customer to introduce products based on these new devices. The AQtion AQC111C provides the 5G connectivity on the new Asus Maximus XI Extreme and the Asus Maximus XI Formula motherboards. These are the first commercially available motherboards to smash the Gigabit Ethernet barrier with the move to Multi-Gig. Both Asus and Aquantia will be displaying these devices at the 2019 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas January 8-11.

In addition to motherboard implementations these new controllers are also suitable for docking stations, Network Attached Storage (NAS), routers, gateways, and other embedded applications. Both the AQC111C and the AQC112C incorporate the industry proven Aquantia AQrate PHY technology which delivers 5GbE and 2.5GbE network connectivity speed through 100 meters of the Cat 5e cabling. The AQC111C controller supports both 5 and 2.5 Multi-Gig Ethernet over copper, or 5/2.5GBASE-T, whereas the AQC112C supports the 2.5GbE rate. Both are compliant with the IEEE 802.3bz standard, and support also 100MbE as well as 1GbE.

For more information about AQtion Ethernet Controllers go here.

About Aquantia

Aquantia is a leader in the design, development and marketing of advanced, high-speed communications ICs for Ethernet connectivity in the Data Center, Enterprise Infrastructure, Access and Automotive markets. Aquantia products are designed to cost-effectively deliver leading-edge data speeds for use in the latest generation of communications infrastructure to alleviate network bandwidth bottlenecks caused by the growth of global IP traffic and in emerging and demanding applications such as autonomous driving. Aquantia is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.aquantia.com.

