Aquantia, a leader in Multi-Gig Ethernet connectivity, today announced it is closely working with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, to support the design and implementation of next generation Wi-Fi 6 routers, access points and gateways based on the forthcoming 802.11ax standard and which integrate Aquantia’s Ethernet connectivity technology. This new breed of Wi-Fi devices featuring Aquantia technologies offers data-rates that far exceed legacy gigabit, in most cases with the integration of 5Gb and 10Gb Ethernet ports on these platforms.

“Aquantia is very pleased to work with Qualcomm Technologies to deliver best-in-class Multi-Gig networking devices for this new 802.11ax Wi-Fi standard,” said LK Bhupathi, Vice President of Marketing at Aquantia. “We expect the combination of our Multi-Gig PHY expertise with Qualcomm Technologies’ industry leading Wi-Fi 6 networking platforms could drive a large upgrade cycle as businesses look to upgrade their networks.”

“Qualcomm Technologies is committed to delivering innovations that offer seamless connectivity in any environment,” said Gopi Sirineni, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “Working with Aquantia to deliver the Multi-Gig wired backhaul for the next generation of Wi-Fi 6 networking devices helps us deliver an increase in capacity and improved efficiency – thus delivering an excellent user experience.”

In order for new platforms to fully utilize the power of Wi-Fi 6, OEMs need to move beyond the bottleneck of gigabit Ethernet to Multi-Gig technology. The ever-growing number of Wi-Fi devices, fueled by the rapid expansion of the IoT, require platforms that can manage high usage, increased data traffic and a wide variety of applications and services. The next generation network needs to support that dense connectivity and variability with increased capacity and efficiency over both Wi-Fi and the wired Multi-Gig backhaul.

About Aquantia

Aquantia is a leader in the design, development and marketing of advanced, high-speed communications ICs for Ethernet connectivity in the Data Center, Enterprise Infrastructure, Access and Automotive markets. Aquantia products are designed to cost-effectively deliver leading-edge data speeds for use in the latest generation of communications infrastructure to alleviate network bandwidth bottlenecks caused by the growth of global IP traffic and in emerging and demanding applications such as autonomous driving. Aquantia is headquartered in Silicon Valley. For more information, visit www.aquantia.com.

