On Google, whether you’re searching for hand warmers or a comfy duvet, there’s a pretty good chance the manufacturers of the products you’re browsing are managing their listings through Google Manufacturing Center. It’s a one-stop dashboard from which companies can update product images, descriptions, and details that appear on Google Shopping, other Google Services, and across the web, and it’s used by more than 5,000 brands across 24 countries.

Today, Google announced a few improvements coming down the pipeline.

Starting this week, Shopping product pages will gain a new section featuring content contributed directly by from brands, Google Shopping product manager Limor David wrote in a blog post. Manufacturing Services users will be able populate it with “inspirational” and “high quality” content, or highlight certain features and capabilities.

Google cited an internal study which found that, of 1,600 smartphone users surveyed, 56 percent purchased from an “unexpected” brand when they considered said brand helpful. To wit, one of Google’s launch partners — WebCollage, a design firm — reported that clients who’ve used its imagery saw a 10 percent uplift in conversions.

“Shoppers are constantly looking for inspiration and assistance on what to buy,” David said. “In the coming months, all manufacturers who upload content like inspirational imagery and high-quality logos into Manufacturer Center will … be able to provide … more visual experiences to help shoppers.”

Google’s also rolling out improved analytics in Manufacturer Center. The interface has been streamlined and redesigned to better communicate how “ads on … products are performing on Google,” David said. It’s now easier to perform competitive analyses, identity tends like top-performing product groups, and spot significant changes in performance or price. And insights on product variants (like top search terms), average price trends, and other key stats have been brought to the forefront.

“[It’s a way to] learn how ads for your products appear, so you can make better pricing, digital ad investment, and media decision,” David said.