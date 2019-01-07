LG introduced its homebrew automated craft beer maker at CES 2019, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

In the works for years, it’s like a Keurig or Nespresso machine for beer. The LG HomeBrew can make five different types of craft beer, and all you have to do is select a capsule it will use to brew the beer.

It handles everything, from fermentation to carbonation and aging. It even self cleans. In as little as two weeks, you can get a batch of five liters of beer.

The mobile app lets you monitor the home brewing process from anywhere. It can operate with constant temperature.

LG relies on malt supplier Muntons to provide startup capsules. It gives you five different types of beer: American IPA, American Pale Ale, English Stout, Belgian-style Witbier, and Czech Pilsner. It uses advanced artificial intelligence techniques to brew the beer.