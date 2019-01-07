TV makers are doing whatever they can to differentiate their TVs. A case in point is Panasonic, which consulted with a Hollywood colorist to make the colors match on its Panasonic GZ2000 4K OLED television.

The Japanese electronics company is announcing the TV along with a bunch of other gear at CES 2019, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

Panasonic consulted with colorist Stefan Sonnenfeld, CEO of Company 3, which has collaborated with a wide range of filmmakers on movies such as Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Wonder Woman. That helped give the TV better color accuracy and better than average brightness levels, Panasonic said.

The GZ2000 is the world’s first OLED TV to support both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR as well as HLG Photo, the new still image format which brings still photography into the HDR world.

The TV also has built-in upward-firing speakers capable of doing Dolby Atmos sound, tuned by Panasonic’s audio engineers. It also has support for voice assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You can use those voice assistants for an easier home setup.

Available in 65-inch and 55-inch screen sizes, the new GZ2000 OLED will be available in 2019. Pricing will be disclosed later. In response to requests from Hollywood’s professional users, Panasonic has extended the range and reduced the interval between calibration steps at

the darkest end of the RGB and gamma scales. The GZ2000 is also one of the first TVs to support CalMAN PatternGen test patterns from Portrait Display’s CalMAN software along with AutoCal functionality. Imaging Science Foundation (ISF) calibration settings are

also supported.

The GZ2000’s HDR OLED panel is powered by Panasonic’s most advanced processor, the HCX Pro, which analyses the color, contrast, and clarity of 4K video content, optimizing them and giving more control over the screen’s all-new Panasonic-customized OLED panel.

And the TV has Panasonic’s new My Home Screen 4.0, which allows viewers to tailor the TV user interface to their own preferences with more freedom and flexibility.