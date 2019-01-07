Kenichiro Yoshida is Sony’s new CEO, and he told the crowd at CES 2019 that Sony is and will continue to be a “creative entertainment company.” And rather than sell off the company’s film studio, Yoshida is making bigger bets on how Sony’s relationship with the world’s entertainers will help it make great technologies and other gear for consumers.

“We partner with creators because we believe in their dreams to move people emotionally,” Yoshida said during Sony’s press event in the Las Vegas Convention Center. “And with its technology, Sony is there to deliver the best entertainment experiences to fans, and to fill them with emotion.”

Sony announced that it is making a whole new line of Master Series TVs, including the Z9G 8K LCD TV, which can display 33 million pixels on the screen at once, compared to 8 million pixels for 4K TVs. Sony’s Z9G comes in 98-inch and 85-inch models, and Sony’s A9G 4K OLED TVs come in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch sizes.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi/Sony

In launching its 8K TV for consumers, Sony joined LG, Samsung, and others at CES 2019, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week, in betting on the next generation of TVs. Like the others, Sony said it will make up for the dearth of 8K content by upscaling 4K content to 8K video.

Tom Rothman, chairman of the Motion Pictures Group at Sony Pictures Entertainment, and Kristine Belson, president of Sony Pictures Animation, talked about how combining entertainment and intellectual propertyare key to Sony’s vision for technology. And they pointed to how Sony’s CineAlta Camera and other tech were used in the creation of shows and films.

Rob Stringer, CEO of Sony Music Entertainment pointed to the “Lost In Music” brand campaign as an example of combining music and Sony’s latest technology. He said Sony will deliver new music experiences to music fans with 360 Reality Audio, which creates “sound fields” to make people think sound is coming at them from all directions, as produced by Sony’s MDR-Z7M2 headphones.

The makers of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, took the stage to talk about the creation of their hit animated film. Their team was able to create about one second of animation a week for the film.

“We wanted to prove animation was huge for all audiences,” Miller said.