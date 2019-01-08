LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 8, 2019–

On the afternoon of January 7th in the United States (January 8, Beijing Time), HTC VIVE™ announced a new variant of its high-end Vive Pro virtual reality headset with expansive modular eye tracking at CES. The device is called the Vive Pro Eye.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005940/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Vive Pro Eye has added gaze-oriented menu navigation to get rid of the reliance on the controllers. With the integration of eye tracking, the new Vive Pro Eye will allow businesses and developers to gather more data about their research environments and offer product design and research groups unprecedented levels of feedback.

In addition, Vive Pro Eye implements the foveated rendering technology. It can save more rendering computation of the GPU and improve the rendering efficiency.

As an ecological tech provider of eye tracking in VR industry, 7invensun has been maintaining a continuous and cooperative partnership with HTC since 2015, and was selected into the second batch of HTC Vive X in 2017.

And 7invensun has developed the new generation of foveated rendering – Variable Rate Shading (VRS) implemented by Turing GPU Architecture. In the future, 7invensun will accelerate the integration and application of eye tracking and virtual reality. It is believed that eye tracking technology will successfully promote the healthy development of virtual reality industry.

About 7invensun

7invensun is a high-tech enterprise specializing in R&D and innovation of eye tracking technology. From 2014 to 2016, 7invensun has been invested by Qualcomm for 3 consecutive rounds. In 2016, the world’s first VR eye tracking add-on was released, which added foveated rendering, gaze-based interaction, and eye movement analysis. In 2017, the company successfully developed a brand-new eye tracking product, 7invensun VR, which adds eyelid detection, pupil size and depth of gaze, supporting Vive and Vive Pro.

In 2018, the same year of Vive Pro released, 7invensun successfully launched the eye tracking embedded solution. Based on the previous functions, it added the iris recognition and liveness detection to the Vive, Vive Pro and Vive Focus.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005940/en/

Proexpo Communication Ltd

Olivia Liang

oliviaou81@gmail.com

86 755 83599993