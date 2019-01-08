SleepScore Labs wants to change the way the world sleeps, and to that end, the company is teaming up with Dr. Oz to raise awareness about the need for a good night’s sleep.

SleepScore Labs makes what it calls the world’s most accurate, non-contact sleep monitoring technology and curated store of sleep products. It is launching its “Amp Your Resolution” Program featuring Dr. Oz, and SleepScore Ventures.

The “Amp Your Resolution” program featuring Dr. Oz (Mehmet Oz) is a three-step program featuring expert insight from Dr. Oz, teaching consumers how to build a good-night routine and make positive changes to their sleeping habits in 2019.

SleepScore Ventures is a sleep venture program exclusively dedicated to funding product and company solutions committed to improving sleep. SleepScore Ventures will use ResMed proprietary technology as part of its pre-investment validation process. Portfolio companies will have distribution access through the SleepScore Store as well as an alliance of retail partners.

“Millions of Americans start the New Year determined to lose weight or eat better, but don’t know that sleep is often the missing link in achieving these resolutions,” said Oz, host of The Dr. Oz Show and cofounder of SleepScore Labs, in a statement. “Sleep has the power to impact your mental and physical health, while helping you tune up and tone up your body. If you want to lose weight, get in shape or simply be a better you, better sleep will help achieve your resolution for 2019.”

SleepScore Labs’ in-house team of sleep scientists have logged more than 50 million hours of objective sleep data over the last 13 years in an effort to help people live happier, healthier, more productive lives with the SleepScore Max and the free SleepScore App. The SleepScore App uses patented sonar technology to monitor a user’s breathing pattern and body movement. I’ve used it, and it captures your different stages of sleep, like rapid-eye-movement (REM) or your wake-ups, that you wouldn’t otherwise know.

Image Credit: SleepScore Labs

SleepScore Max is more in-depth, and it is powered by SleepScore by ResMed. Colin Lawlor, CEO of SleepScore Labs, told me a recent interview that the number of people with sleep apnea — a condition where snoring can interrupt your breathing — in the world is an estimated 900 million people, according to the American Thoracic Society. A similar number has chronic insomnia or restless leg syndrome.

Lawlor said most people go through life not knowing about these sleep problems. But SleepScore Labs uses the microphones in your smartphone to detect your breathing. It gives you a SleepScore on a scale of one to 100. The lower your score, the worse you might feel the next day due to sleep problems, he said.

Image Credit: Dean Takahashi

“Taking technologies like ours and deploying them at a mass scale is one way to help those people get the care they need,” Lawlor said. “That’s really exciting for us. The first step, when we switch this on–it will be the first and only platform that truly does that, by making something available to everybody for free, helping them through a process.”

SleepScore Labs wants to connect people with qualified doctors who can treat sleep problems, and it also wants to get more sleep startups going.

If they need to see a doctor, it connects them to the service with an understanding that’s useful for both them and the doctor. It’s a service to the doctor.

“We want to make a difference. Some people need to see a doctor,” he said. “You know how that goes today. You walk into a doctor without any help and say, ‘Doctor, I’m not sleeping.’ Well, first of all, your doctor won’t ask you how you’re sleeping. On most screening programs and protocols you’re not asked. If you are asked how you sleep, you say, ‘Well, so-so.’ Your doctor asks what you mean. ‘I seem to wake up a lot.’ And in many cases that’s going to get as far as, ‘It happens with age.’ That’s it, and it’s just not good enough.”