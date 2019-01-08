LINDON, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 8, 2019–

Techcyte, a leading developer of AI-based image analysis solutions for the diagnostics industry, and ARUP Laboratories, a national reference laboratory and worldwide leader in innovative laboratory research and development, have partnered together to develop and commercialize digital diagnostic solutions using artificial intelligence for labs around the world.

Ralph Yarro, CEO of Techcyte, said, “ARUP is one of the most respected reference labs in the United States. Their expertise combined with Techcyte’s deep-learning image analysis platform will revolutionize the way labs perform diagnostic testing.”

Techcyte’s digital diagnostics platform applies the latest in convolutional neural networks to assist ARUP’s staff in delivering fast and accurate results to doctors and patients. The platform supports a wide range of whole slide scanners as well as multiple tests, such as blood differential, cervical cytology, fine needle aspiration, ova and parasites (fecal), urinalysis, and bacteriology.

The collaboration between ARUP and Techcyte will significantly accelerate the number of new test algorithms available to the lab diagnostic market. ARUP’s vast expertise and access to rare samples combined with Techcyte’s data-pipeline and machine-learning experts will produce high-quality algorithms that can be developed quickly and then introduced into the market following thorough testing.

“Our partnership with Techcyte provides us with the tools to remain in the forefront of laboratory medicine. The emphasis on deep learning analytics will help ARUP expand automation efforts, which in turn drives our quality, efficiency, and containment of healthcare costs,” said Sherrie Perkins, CEO of ARUP Laboratories.

Medical labs, hardware manufacturers, hospitals, and clinics will all benefit from Techcyte’s solutions. In 2019, Techcyte will deliver solutions for blood analysis, fecal ova and parasites, cervical cytology and bacteriology. Additional tests will be announced when they are ready for market use.

About Techcyte

Headquartered in Orem, Utah, Techcyte, Inc. was founded in 2013 as a technology transfer from the University of Utah with a mission to lower healthcare costs through artificial intelligence. Techcyte uses the power of deep machine learning to perform image analysis of whole slide images. Image analysis is required for widespread adoption of digital pathology in research, pharma, human, air quality and veterinary diagnostic testing.

About ARUP

ARUP Laboratories is a national clinical and anatomic pathology reference laboratory and a worldwide leader in innovative laboratory research and development. A nonprofit enterprise of the University of Utah, ARUP offers an extensive test menu of highly complex and unique medical tests. Rather than competing with its clients for physician office business, ARUP chooses instead to support clients’ existing test menus by offering highly complex and unique lab tests, with accompanying consultative support, to enhance their abilities to provide laboratory services.

