Toilets can only get so smart. Or so I thought. I sat on a couple of different smart toilets from Kohler at CES 2019, the big tech trade show in Las Vegas this week.

I sat on the internet-connected Numi 2.0, which connects to other Kohler devices in your home via Kohler Konnect, and I also got to contemplate the world while sitting on the PureWarmth toilet seat with a heated seat and an integrated nightlight.

“It’s really about cleaning, comfort, and control,” said a Kohler spokesman who showed it to me. “It has integrated lighting, integrated sound, and a lot of great control features.”

It lights up. You can connect via Bluetooth to your music collection, in case you want your time on the commode to be more soothing. It automatically opens when you walk up to it. You can say via Alexa to “Start my shower,” and it can turn on your Kohler shower. You can get on the Internet and do some reading.

And of course, it automatically flushes. The first Numi came out in 2013. Numi 2.0 costs $8,000. Kohler Konnect lets you configure your different bathroom products together, and you can control them via Alexa voice integration.

It’s all part of a suite of products that includes the Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror, the Sensate Touchless kitchen faucet, DTV+ shower system, PerfectFill bath filler, and PureWarmth heated toilet seat.