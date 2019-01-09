We’ve all been there: You’re trying desperately to Google something before your phone dies, but alas — you can’t quite manage it. Before today, your search results would’ve been lost to the annals of history, but Google’s taken the wraps off of a new feature that lets you pick up searches where you left off.

“As you’re looking to build new habits or pick up new tasks in the new year — whether sticking to an exercise regimen, sprucing up your winter wardrobe, or collecting new ideas for your home — we hope this new feature helps you along your way and makes your search history more accessible and useful,” Andrew Moore, product manager of search at Google, wrote in a blog post.

When you’re logged into your Google account and conduct searches on Google, you’ll see activity cards containing past queries you’ve typed into the search bar. In addition to previous searches, said cards will contain links to pages you’ve visited in the past. Tapping any of the links will bring you to the corresponding webpage, while pressing and holding on a link will add it to a collection for later perusal.

“If you’re logged into your Google account and search for topics and hobbies like cooking, interior design, fashion, skincare and beauty, fitness, photography and more, you may find an activity card at the top of the results page that provides easy ways to continue your exploration,” Moore wrote.

You can control what appears in activity cards by pressing to delete them, or turn cards off altogether by tapping the three-dot icon. To get to pages you’ve saved in collections, open the menu in the top left of the Search page or on the bottom bar of the Google app.

The activity cards will roll out today on the mobile web and in the Google app in English in the U.S., Moore said.

The news comes a year after the Google app gained the ability to store search queries when you’re offline and show the results of those searches when you reconnect to the internet. And it follows a metric ton of Google Assistant announcements from Google yesterday.

The Assistant is now integrated with Maps, where it can share an ETA with a friend or loved one, search for places to stop along your route, or read and reply to text messages. It can also check into United Airlines flights in the U.S. And on Google Home speakers, it can provide real-time translation in 27 languages.