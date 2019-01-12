WordPress has revolutionized the web development business. Until its inception, aspiring web developers needed to learn HTML along with a series of other go-to programming languages such as Java in order to build professional-level websites from scratch, which required a serious investment in both time and cash.

With WordPress, even novice developers can create stunning websites from a virtually limitless number of customizable templates without writing a single line of code, and the WordPress Build & Host Bundle offers both extensive training in this development platform along with lifetime web hosting on one of the fastest and most secure hosts around — all for over 90 percent off at just $49.99.

You don’t need to be a complete web-development expert in order to understand and appreciate the significance of WordPress. Even seasoned programmers are turning to this platform in order to expedite the development process and spend more time bringing their creative visions to life without having to slog through endless lines of code.

This bundle includes lifetime access to Dragify WordPress Builder, which acts as an incredibly powerful and intuitive platform on which you can build sites using drag-and-drop tools. You’ll be able to edit website text as you see it with a Click-to-Edit feature, take control of every element of your site’s graphics, save reusable layouts and components to maintain page continuity, and more.

After you’ve created the perfect site without using a single line of code, you’ll be able to host it using the Ahead Web Hosting Best Value Plan, which offers top-tier servers, software, and security. You’ll even be able to host up to five websites with 3.5 GB of SSD-optimized storage for life.

Take the hassle out of website development and hosting. The WordPress Build & Host Bundle is available for just $49.99 — over 90 percent off its usual price for a limited time

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.

