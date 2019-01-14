TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–January 14, 2019–

COTI, the world’s first blockchain protocol optimized for payments and stable coins, has just launched its TestNet. The move will bring enterprises, merchants, governments, decentralized payment networks and stable coin issuers that much closer to making digital currencies viable for everyday mainstream use.

A number of companies will soon begin using COTI’s technology, including payment processors like Processing.com, top remittance companies such as Millenning, stable coins like Ormeus Cash (OMC), and countless others. Orme’s Trustchain integration will enable OMC to be accepted by merchants all around the world as payment for goods and services while bypassing the roadblocks experienced by traditional blockchain-based payment networks.

As for Millening, it will be utilizing COTI’s Trustchain technology to supply users with optimized remittance solutions from Singapore to European countries and other locations around the world. With COTI’s extreme scalability, near zero fees and price stability mechanisms, cross-border remittances will become instantaneous, low cost and highly secure.

The TestNet release features a number of key innovations from the COTI R&D team, including the Trust Score Update Algorithm (TSUA), Arbitration Service, one-click payment requests, DSP consensus, node managers and more.

COTI’s TSUA has been designed to efficiently collect data on user behavior and to relay the information to decentralized Trust Score Nodes. Trust Scores are then updated and used by the Trustchain Algorithm to validate and confirm transactions faster at a rate of tens of thousands of transactions per second (TPS). COTI has also developed an Arbitration Service that offers dispute resolution through a decentralized collective of highly trusted network participants. This is a major development in the cryptocurrency sphere, which currently does not safeguard users against errors, fraud and counterparty abuse.

“Over the past few months, the COTI team has been working hard on several core aspects in the COTI infrastructure and components which are now part of our TestNet release. Today, the team at COTI is proud to announce that we have been making substantial progress and finally hit a major technical milestone, which upgrades our infrastructure, source code and application layer components”, commented COTI CTO Dr. Nir Haloani.

For users interested in learning more, the COTI TestNet can be accessed here. You can also view the code behind the Trustchain protocol on Github and read more in COTI’s technical whitepaper.

