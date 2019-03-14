Apple has confirmed that its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will be held from June 3 to June 7, 2019, at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. While both the dates and location were previously sleuthed out by MacRumors, the company had not officially confirmed the details.

Traditionally, Apple offers a keynote speech on the first day of WWDC, followed by a week of developer sessions. The keynotes generally focus substantially on updates to the macOS, iOS, and watchOS operating systems, sometimes with updates on tvOS for the Apple TV, as well as other hardware or services. This year, previously announced updates to Mac Pro hardware and simultaneous Mac/iPad app development are expected to be among the announcements.

Registration for event tickets opens today and ends on March 20 at 5 p.m. Pacific. Since thousands of developers apply for tickets, a random ticket lottery is now held each year to determine admission. Applicants for this year’s lottery will be notified of their admission status by March 21 at 5 p.m. Pacific.

As has been the case in past years, Apple says that it will livestream the event through its WWDC apps for iOS and Apple TV, as well as to computers over the web. Video of WWDC educational sessions is also expected to be available through the Apple Developer website.

Tickets will be $1,599 each for developers who are members of Apple’s developer programs. The company will also offer up to 350 free tickets and free lodging to STEM students and organization members in a scholarship program.