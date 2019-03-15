Presented by JSC Kazakhtelecom

Mobile World Congress is the largest international event in the field of mobile technology and mobile communications. The exhibition and the congress bring together more than 2,000 companies and 200,000 visitors from different countries representing the most advanced products and technologies that will determine the future of the mobile industry. The MWC-2019 mobile congress was the 33rd conference held by the Association of GSM.

The main topic of this year’s exhibition was Intelligent Connectivity. The MWC participants also focused on: 5G, IoT, AI (AI), Big Data, Industry 4.0, digital trust, data security.

For Kazakhtelecom, MWC exhibitions are becoming an annual highlight in the international space — and the exhibition in Barcelona is of particular interest as the largest exhibition in terms of the number of potential technological partners (vendors) and advanced developments in the industry.

The visitors of MWC 2019 at the Kazahktelecom booth were offered various themed areas relating to the implementation of state programs in terms of: digitalization, Kazakhstan’s investment attractiveness through the prism of the ICT industry, activities of Kazakhtelecom as the largest player in the market and the company’s capabilities in new technological areas such as IoT , 5G, Big Data, Blockchain, Fintech, ecommerce, cloud technologies, etc. In addition, the country booth contains various thematic locations, networking areas, and installations.

“Exhibitors were able to familiarize themselves with innovative services and technologies in the field of info-communications implemented in Kazakhstan within the framework of smarthome, smart city concepts, namely: systems and circuits for organizing sensors of heat energy, energy and water consumption, as well as sensors for city lighting and parking, video surveillance and many other objects. We also shared our experience in the implementation of IoT, 5G, Big Data, Blockchain, Fintech, ecommerce – these are the areas in which Kazakhtelecom is now actively working,” said the Chairman of the Board of JSC Kazakhtelecom Kuanyshbek Yessekeyev.

From the very opening, the Mobile World Congress 2019 was marked by an important event. Kazakhtelecom and the Swedish manufacturer of telecommunications equipment Ericsson announced their intention to cooperate on the development of 5G in Kazakhstan.

The signed memorandum defines the partnership of the parties to conduct research and develop recommendations for the migration of existing Kcell and Altel / Tele2 networks to 5G, using Ericsson’s experience in conducting similar research for major customers in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. As a result of this cooperation, JSC Kazakhtelecom expects to receive recommendations on the technological strategy and minimization of the future consolidated network’s ownership cost.

Another important event at the congress happened to be a presentation of the large-scale cloud communications node launch, based on a new type of telecommunications infrastructure consisting of disaggregated OCP (Open Compute Project) equipment. The advantage of the approach chosen by the company is a cost-effective model in which it is possible to expand the range of suppliers, allowing to choose the best offers based on price and performance.

This will allow to select different hardware components of CORD nodes from different manufacturers, corresponding to the Open Rack v2 specification chosen by the operator. This approach is fundamentally different from SDN / NFV solutions of traditional manufacturers, offering vertically integrated systems that require operators to use equipment from these manufacturers only.

Also, a special interest of visitors in the booth was JSC Kcell’s presentation on the practical application of Big Data in Kazakhstan and on smart city solutions. Thus, operator solutions for the Smart city allow analyzing the permeability of locations in terms of socio-demographic parameters, using depersonified information, visualizing the activity of fiscal data, identifying effective directions for the development of urban infrastructure based on urban video surveillance and public transport data. And such projects allow us to make cities safer and more comfortable for the population to live in, and also to make effective decisions on the city’s improvement.

