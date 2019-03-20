Open a free account, add vehicles and driving routes to unlock recommendations

Today Driverbase Inc. announced the public launch of a data-driven car search platform to serve drivers based in the United States. This free service connects driver data, driving routes, and current vehicles to provide personalized vehicle recommendations in real time. Driverbase helps drivers discover the car that will maximize their ownership experience based on their unique situation.

“Our mission is to deliver a better car search. We provide drivers with vehicle recommendations to help them own the right car at the right time and plan ahead for future purchases. Progressing from invite-only phase to public launch will generate the data necessary to scale our artificial intelligence model training and inference,” said Dan Jackson, CEO at Driverbase Inc.

Automotive Industry at a Glance

This year, 17.09MM 1 drivers will spend an estimated $628B to purchase one of 230+ new models from 37.32MM 2 vehicles in inventory distributed by one of 18K+ dealerships.

according to a recent Google study. Recently, average incentives reached a record high of over $4,000 per car as manufacturers struggle to capture the attention of the active car buyer.

About Driverbase Inc.

Founded in 2018, Driverbase Inc. is an independent, data-driven car search platform. Our mission is to deliver a better car search experience. Driverbase has compiled vehicle information and implemented artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques to calculate the optimal vehicle recommendations for every driver.

