Woe be the analysts who predicted the bring your own device (BYOD) craze had no legs. According to a recent study published by cloud access security broker Bitglass, roughly 85 percent of organizations have adopted BYOD policies, with an increasing number (27 percent) extending them to contractors in addition to full-time employees. It’s largely a positive trend — workers appreciate the flexibility in device choice, no doubt — but there’s a downside: Over 51 percent of IT experts believe the number of threats targeting smartphones has increased over the past year. Moreover, only 56 percent say they’re equipped with the tools necessary to combat those threats.

Movius has exactly what they need, says newly appointed CEO John Loiacono, and it’s raising money to accelerate its expansion into Europe and Asia. The Duluth, Georgia-based developer of cloud-based BYOD services today announced that it has raised $45 million in series D financing led by JPMorgan Chase, with participation from existing investors PointGuard Ventures, New Enterprise Associates, and Anschutz Investment Company. It comes after $26.7 million and $15.1 million raises in 2013 and 2017, respectively, bringing the company’s total venture capital haul to $100 million.

It also announced the appointment of former Hyperloop Transportation Technologies chief strategy officer Sanjay Jain to the board of directors.

“The Movius opportunity is pervasive,” Loiacono, an Adobe and Sun Microsystems veteran who previously founded and led network analytics startup Jolanta, said. “Almost every company on planet Earth is mobilizing their workforce but are challenged to find a way to securely interact with their customers and constituents using all the preferred communication vehicles — be that voice, SMS or any other channel they use in their daily lives.”

At its core, Movius’ tech — which the company claims serves more than 50 million people worldwide across carriers like Sprint, Telefonica, Movistar, Telus, MTN, and over 150 others — integrates voice, text, and messaging services into third-party systems.

Movius MultiLine enables corporate clients to add a designated, managed number to employees’ phones in a carrier-agnostic fashion that plays nicely with most enterprise mobility management platforms. Through a bespoke iOS or Android client, employees use the aforementioned number — along with a separate dialer, call log, voicemail inbox, and contact list — to place and receive calls and texts and to optionally tap features like call recording and text logging. On the IT side of the equation, MultiLine affords managers control over provisioning, allowing them to quickly reclaim and reassign numbers, and provides them access to an analytics tool set they can use to track data, text, and voice usage over time.

In addition to MultiLine, Movius offers a mobile container product backed by BlackBerry’s Dynamics enterprise security suite. Blackberry’s Data Loss Prevention (DLP) framework — which is compliant with PCI 3.0, Dodd-Frank, MiFID II, FCA COBS 11.8, and more — stores recordings using AES-256 encryption and ensures call logs, contacts, and messages aren’t shared widely outside of a secure environment. It supports things like click-to-dial and click-to-text functionality within BlackBerry’s Work Email, Calendar, and Contacts tools, and works with biometric authentication methods like Touch ID.

Movius competes to a degree with Tecnotree, LinkedPhone, Grasshopper, eVoice, Jive, Phone.com, and Nextiva, which similarly offer business-class virtual phone numbers. But unlike some of the competition, Movius doesn’t lean solely on voice over internet protocol (VoIP) to complete calls, explains executive chairman and interim CEO Krish Panu — instead, it uses a mix of cellular voice, mobile data, and Wi-Fi depending on availability.

“Movius [has undergone an] important period of transformation — from signing major customer and partner contracts to expanding the platform and its capabilities and strengthening the balance sheet for growth,” said Panu, who will be replaced on the company’s board by PointGuard managing director Pete Thomas. “After an extensive CEO search, I am confident that John [Loiacono] is the right leader to inspire the Movius team through the next phase of hyper-growth. As we pursue this massive strategic market in cloud communications, there is not a better leader to pick up this baton.”

Movius has offices in San Francisco Bay Area and Bangalore, India in addition to Atlanta, and employs more than 130 people globally. It was founded in 1999.