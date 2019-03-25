Delivery and logistics service leader shows marked production increase

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–March 25, 2019–

Scoobeez, a subsidiary of Scoobeez Global, Inc. (OTC Pink: SCBZ) (the “Company”), a leader in on-demand, door-to-door logistics and delivery services, today announced it exceeded the 30-million delivery mark for 2018. Scoobeez’ business model has provided the missing link in the distribution of products and goods, where this process has been impeded by the inconvenient challenges of distance and isolation. The increased productivity that results validates the efficacy of the model. Scoobeez enables businesses to reach more customers, particularly those whose choices have been limited up until now.

Scoobeez opened its first operation center in the Southern California area to serve a region that had quickly evolved into an on-demand, hyper-efficient logistics market. Scoobeez is now expanding further nationwide. Adding dense coverage in the major metropolitan areas has allowed Scoobeez to multiply its deliveries each and every year.

“Our expanded production of 30 million-plus deliveries in 2018 shows the teamwork and dedication required to provide excellent service to our customers as we help them serve theirs. We are excited to see the results of our consistent effort to move toward a unique level of support in the burgeoning on-demand economy across the United States,” says Shahan Ohanessian, Scoobeez’ visionary CEO. “Utilizing our experiences as we expand into additional markets only increases our knowledge of how to better serve our enterprise partners. The increase in successful deliveries merely serves to demonstrate the inherent benefits of this philosophy. We share this success with our customers and employees alike.”

Scoobeez is renowned for its innovative software and its novel approach to last-mile logistics. At the forefront of this industry, Scoobeez is making on-demand delivery a viable enterprise option for medium- to large-size businesses that want to thrive in this emerging economy. Scoobeez offers powerful, forward-thinking tools and services to help get its customers’ goods delivered to their patrons either the same or next day.

“The days of proximity being an issue are quickly disappearing,” adds Ohanessian. “Especially for those customers that had traditionally been cut off from the on-demand economy, Scoobeez can bring them as close as if they were right around the corner.”

For more information, visit: www.scoobeez.com.

About Scoobeez

Based in Los Angeles, California, Scoobeez is a last-mile delivery and logistics service company that facilitates same-day and next-day deliveries for enterprise clients. The Company’s value proposition includes utilization of technologies, exceptional customer experience, and creativity to deliver products in the most efficient manner. For more information, please visit Company’s website, click here. You may connect and follow Scoobeez on Twitter.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to substantial competition, our possible need for financing, uncertainties of technological changes, and dependence upon third parties. There is no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement where as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190325005227/en/

Anne Milo Shanahan/Valerie Christopherson

Global Results Communications (GRC)

PH: +1 949 608 0276

Email: pr@scoobeez.com

Web: www.scoobeez.com