Adobe is supercharging Experience Platform (formerly Cloud Platform), its sprawling family of content, development, and customer relationship management products, with what it’s calling the “next generation” of its Sensei artificial intelligence and machine learning framework. At the San Jose company’s annual summit conference in Las Vegas this week, it took the wraps off of a collection of new AI-centric services (in beta) designed to drive customer engagement and highlight key points in client relationships.

“Success for brands today depends on assessing the evolving needs of customers, curating offerings that match with customer’s decision state and measuring the impact of a firm’s decisions on long-term customer value,” Abhishek Pani, senior director of AI, ML, and data science at Adobe, told VentureBeat via email. “The customer path is convoluted, with moments spanning digital and physical worlds. While AI has made progress as of late, it’s been siloed within individual teams to refine specific tasks. We’ve yet to see AI truly transform enterprises and power what brands really need — real-time decision making to ultimately drive better customer experiences.”

Toward that end, Experience Cloud’s Customer.AI tool taps Sensei to recommend ways marketing engagements might be tailored to target specific user segments. A related new feature, Journey.ai, continuously analyzes the behavioral data of up to “millions” of users and automatically activates experiences at “optimal” times, with the goal of boosting acquisition and retention. And last but not least, Attribution.AI addresses another critical part of the funnel — resource and marketing investments — by leveraging Sensei to make more transparent the impact of owned, earned, and paid media on sales.

“Hundreds of features across Adobe Experience Cloud … have already enabled marketers, data scientists and others to intelligently automate cumbersome processes and uncover better insights,” said Adobe fellow and VP of technology Anil Kamath. “Adobe’s new AI services are an industry-first and will further elevate the role of AI in the enterprise. [These new features go] beyond novel feature implementations. [They] empower businesses to make mission-critical decisions much better and faster.”

The AI-centered enhancements comes a little after a month following the rollout of an improved Experience Manager — Adobe’s content management solution for building websites, mobile apps, and forms — with Smart Tags for video, which automatically generates tags that correspond to actions, attributes, and objects in the hundreds of thousands of UGC clips contributed to the platform each month. Also in tow was Visual Search, a Sensei-driven tool that surfaces images similar to a specific asset, and Smart Crop for video, which identifies and crops portrait clips from Instagram, WeChat, and other channels to ensure they mesh with 16:9 content.

In the roughly three years since its debut, Sensei has crept its way into virtually every part of Adobe’s document processing and analytics businesses, including Document Cloud, Adobe’s collection of apps and services for PDF conversion and document exchange services. The AI-imbued Acrobat DC desktop, Document Cloud web app, and Acrobat Reader Mobile automatically suss out field type, size, and position of forms, and predict text. Meanwhile, Adobe’s “virtual analyst” — an Analytics workbench add-on — employs Sensei to flag insights and patterns in enterprise data.

Adobe says that its data engineers train the algorithms underpinning Sensei in part with the trillions of transactions recorded by Adobe Analytics, and claims that the framework powers “dozens” of features across its products today. It’s an investment poised to pay dividends: Customers like Princess Cruise Lines, Swisscom, Crocs, and Epson use Sensei-powered features to analyze customer data, pinpoint technical issues, boost campaign click-through rates, and more. And according to Salesforce, AI adoption among sales teams is forecasted to grow 139 percent over the next three years, with triple-digit growth expected in areas such as predictive intelligence (118 percent) and lead-to-cash process automation (115 percent).

“Many companies today have the appetite to leverage AI, but lack the internal resources and frameworks to do so,” Pani said. “Our new Adobe Sensei services will empower brands to use AI in new ways across an entire organization in real time, driving decision making for the right audience when it counts.”