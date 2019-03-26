MaintainX, a platform that connects maintenance workers and teams working in industrial environments, today announced the close of a $3.8 million funding round.

Cofounder Chris Turlica was previously CEO of chat platform Voo, which was acquired in 2017 by Townsquared.

Unlike Microsoft Teams, Slack, or other solutions used in offices, MaintainX was made to help automate some procedures for regulated jobs like maintenance or vessel workers, factory workers, or others whose work may be tracked by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

MaintainX can help operational leaders carry out one-to-many communication and deliver assignments to team members.

Managers can also use a growing MaintainX library of templates made to ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks and help workers follow workflows.

“What do I need to do and how do I do it? What I need to do is in all these procedures, it could be a safety procedure, it could be a standard operating procedure, it could be a maintenance procedure,” Turlica told VentureBeat in a phone interview. “So if something goes off or if something goes wrong, you know, you can really prove that, hey, we followed the OSHA procedures, we followed everything that we needed to establish an auditable trail that we did that.”

The funding will be used to grow MaintainX’s library of procedures to include additional regulated industries and establish operations in Montreal with hopes of attracting more machine learning talent. AI-powered features that may be introduced to the platform include optical character recognition (OCR) and natural language processing for answering questions.

The $3.8 million round was led by August Capital and Amity Ventures. Additional backers include Sapho founder Peter Yared and Thumbtack founder Jonathan Swanson.

MaintainX currently has six employees and is based in San Francisco.