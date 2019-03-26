Square is perhaps best known for its app that allows merchants to easily accept in-store card payments through a mobile device, but the San Francisco-based company has been chasing a bigger piece of the small business pie through a bunch of related services.

One of those is Square Invoices, which launched back in 2014 to help merchants send customized bills and collect payment from their customers. Square Invoices doesn’t come with any monthly fees, but the company does, of course, make money on payments it processes, with support for one-time billing or recurring payments.

Square Invoices has been available through the desktop and on mobile via the main Square Point of Sale app, but now it is being given its own home in a new standalone mobile app for Android and iOS. The app has actually been available in beta for several months already, but now it’s ready for prime time. Square is also using this full launch to reveal that Square Invoices has processed more than $13 billion in payments since it was released five years ago.

This launch is indicative of two things: Square sees its broader services ecosystem as an increasingly integral part of its business, and it knows that business owners want to be able to access its services on the move.

“The way we do business is changing; not everyone works from an office, and small businesses need the flexibility to handle core processes like invoicing on the go,” noted Alyssa Henry, seller lead at Square. “With the Square Invoices app, small business owners are able to get paid remotely and access their funds quickly and securely.”

It’s worth noting here that Square Invoices will still be available through the Square POS app as before, but sellers who primarily get paid through invoicing will likely appreciate a dedicated app with simpler navigation and new features that won’t get lost in the mix. Indeed, the Square Invoices app will offer some tools that have so far been limited to the desktop experience, such as Estimates, which enables merchants — like photographers or landscapers — to price and confirm future jobs.

This launch represents the latest in a line of moves designed to give Square greater reach into merchants’ activities. Last week, the company announced that it was overhauling two of its omnichannel merchant products, Square Online Store and Square for Retail, which now leverage Square’s recent acquisition of popular website building service Weebly.

The new Square Invoices app is available from today in all markets where Square is available, namely, the U.S., Canada, Japan, Australia, and the U.K.