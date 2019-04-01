Great ideas often seem obvious once you’ve heard them, which could explain why a new augmented reality app from Singaporean startup Helios sounds like something that must have been done before. Launching this month, WIZT uses AR to record locations of objects at your home or business, creating smartphone maps and searchable lists so you can instantly retrieve the items as needed.

The core concept behind WIZT — short for “where is it?” — has been included in AR apps for years, creating persistent, location-specific object tags that can be revisited at will. But WIZT takes the idea to the next level — or two. Users can create custom floor plans, add inventory items just by snapping photographs, and include details that enable stored items to be located as needed. Lists are stored on a 2FA-protected cloud, where they can be kept private or shared as desired.

For home users, the app could help maximize basement, closet, or shelf storage, making it easier to store and retrieve underused objects. On the business side, the app scales up to enterprise use, enabling users to create warehouse-class inventories of items that can then be quickly located on maps with floating AR tags. Beyond the maps, WIZT includes a quick search feature so users can find their items using text.

While the app is coming to both Android and iOS devices, Android users with NFC hardware will have an extra advantage: the ability to create and read NFC stickers that can be used to scan the contents of unopened boxes. Just don’t expect the app to automatically track moving objects: AR alone can’t yet help you find your lost car keys or missing cat. Instead, the app will recall each object’s last established position.

If there’s any big hitch, it’s pricing. Helios is planning to offer the app as a service with an unspecified subscription price and to charge for virtual labels — a price structure that will likely keep the app from being practical for home users but may be justifiable for some businesses. The company is currently offering an early sign-up deal of three “free” labels plus 20% off subscriptions. We’re awaiting final price details from the company and will update this article when they’re available.