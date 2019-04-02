Intel announced its second-generation Xeon Scalable processors at an event in San Francisco today.

The Xeon Platinum 9200 processor is the flagship of the chips, with as many as 56 cores, or 112-cores in a two-chip system for data-centric computing problems. The processor has a 1.33 times average performance gain on workloads compared to the previous generation of chips.

Intel executive vice president Navin Shenoy, head of the Data Center Group at Intel, said it was “truly a beast” of a processor, and it was part of a whole portfolio of data-centric chips being launched today. The devices are shipping now.

“This is a big day for us,” Shenoy said. “It is the first truly data-centric launch in our history.”

The goal is to drive processing not only to the central processing unit (CPU) but to Intel products in the field programmable gate array and memory space.

Shenoy noted that half the world’s data was created in the last two years and only 2 percent of it has been analyzed.

“That leads us to great optimization,” he said.

The trends include a proliferation of cloud computing, the growth of AI and analytics, and cloudification of the network and the edge. In the last five years, Intel saw a 50 percent increase in compute demand and it predicts the same will happen in the next five years.

The demand for diverse workloads is increasing. So Intel has been investing to move data faster with Ethernet and silicon photonics, store more with Optane products, and process everything with CPUs, FPGAs, and custom chips.

Bob Swan, CEO of Intel, said onstage that Intel is targeting a total available market of $300 billion for data-centric products, far beyond the size of the market for personal computer chips that Intel has traditionally played in.

AI is growing from a $2.5 billion chip opportunity, growing to $8 billion to $10 billion by 2022, Shenoy said.

He also said the Intel DL Boost, or special deep learning instructions in the Intel Xeon Platinum 8200 processor can elevate the AI processing performance by 14 times.

Among the customers: Amazon will use the code-named Cascade Lake processors in various data center roles like Amazon Web Services Alexa.

Patrick Moorhead, analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy, said in an email: