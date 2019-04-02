Customers Rate Nimble Market Leader Based on Satisfaction, ROI, Support, Social Integrations, Reliability, Contact Management & Ease of Doing Business

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 2, 2019–

Nimble, The Simple CRM for Office 365 and G Suite, today announced it has been named a CRM Market Leader for Customer Satisfaction for the seventh consecutive year, according to G2 Crowd (the world’s leading business software reviews platform). Ratings are based on verified user reviews and market presence.

Ninety-five percent of Office 365 and G Suite users rated Nimble 4 or 5 stars for ease of set-up, administration and use; quality of support; meeting requirements, and ease of doing business with. Ninety-three percent believe Nimble is headed in the right direction, and 91% said they are likely to recommend Nimble. Nimble was the highest-rated CRM in the following categories; Social Network Integrations, Performance and Reliability, and Contact/Account Management.

G2 Crowd also rated Nimble #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction for small business teams and workgroups, as well as a Market Leader in email tracking.

“Data-driven buyers are more informed and technology-savvy than ever before, and they expect to engage with your company on their own terms,” said Jon Ferrara, CEO of Nimble. “However, the modern buyer customer journey has many touchpoints and conversations that a brand or organization needs to manage. We’re grateful to the 100,000+ Nimble subscribers who share their success in growing new customers by consolidating contacts and conversations, irrespective of where they take place.”

Sales teams trying to grow new customers must have access to current customer data whenever they need it, wherever it resides. Nimble CRM is designed to address this urgent challenge, unifying contacts from across the organization and social into a single system of record; automatically enriching and updating records with sales intelligence and engagement history; and making profiles readily available anytime, anywhere employees engage with prospects and customers.

“ By replacing Salesforce and Pardot with Nimble, we’re easily saving $40,000 in development and licensing costs ,” explained Eric Brown, founder and CEO of Fulfilltopia. Of the more than 160+ possible Nimble integrations, Fulfilltopia is integrating Nimble with Office 365 and Wufoo, an online form builder, to provide a complete marketing, sales, and relationship management system.

explained Eric Brown, founder and CEO of Fulfilltopia. Of the more than 160+ possible Nimble integrations, Fulfilltopia is integrating Nimble with Office 365 and Wufoo, an online form builder, to provide a complete marketing, sales, and relationship management system. “Real estate professionals are constantly overwhelmed by vast amounts of customer data from daily interactions with prospective customers, brokers, mortgage lenders, referral sources, vendors, and more,” said Richard M. Hartian, real estate marketing professional at Winning Agent. He uses Nimble to be proactive rather than reactive when approaching the market: “ Our success hinges on the ability to quickly capture contact details, schedule follow-ups, and create segmented groups for target marketing, which Nimble delivers .”

said Richard M. Hartian, real estate marketing professional at Winning Agent. He uses Nimble to be proactive rather than reactive when approaching the market: “Students have found Nimble to be much easier and intuitive relative to other tools we have used in the past, so adoption has been pretty painless,” explained Scott Inks, Associate Professor of Marketing at the Center of Professional Selling at Kennesaw State University. He previously worked with NetSuite and Salesforce but found they had too steep of a learning curve for the time allotted.

About Nimble

Nimble is the simple, smart CRM platform that Office 365 and G Suite users trust to find prospects, nurture relationships, and close more deals, without the time-intensive busywork. Everyday thousands of people use Nimble to successfully nurture their personal and business relationships across email, social networks, and more than 160 SaaS business applications.

Nimble has been named Market Leading CRM for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use by many experts including CRM Market Leader by G2 Crowd in Spring 2019 for the seventh consecutive year; CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the eighth consecutive time, and #1 Small Business Sales and Marketing CRM by Fit Small Business. Nimble combines the strengths of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence, and marketing automation into one powerful relationship management platform that delivers valuable relationship insights everywhere you work. Try Nimble’s 14 day free trial today, or learn more at Nimble.com.

Located in Santa Monica, Nimble is in the heart of the Southern California Silicon Beach tech community and was recently voted The Most Loved Santa Monica Tech Startup. For more information, visit http://www.nimble.com.

