After years of developing its predictive analytics platform powered by MIT’s Social Physics technology, Endor is proud to launch the Endor Protocol which enables businesses and individuals to analyze large data sets and generate automated, accurate business predictions using AI.

Founded by MIT researchers Prof. Alex ‘Sandy’ Pentland, and Dr. Yaniv Altshuler, the Endor Protocol enables users to access AI-powered business predictions and data science capabilities, formerly available only to large companies who hold the resources needed to invest in building large data science teams to process big data and build predictive models. The instantaneous predictions help find patterns in customer behavior, which can be leveraged for a myriad of use cases in a variety of industries ranging from retail to fintech.

CEO and Co-founder Dr. Yaniv Altshuler said: “We are extremely excited to officially launch the first version of the Endor Protocol. Our vision from the company’s inception was to enable anyone, regardless of size and budget, to benefit from advanced AI and predictive analytics at an affordable price.” He adds that, “Bringing our vision to life is a huge milestone and I’m proud of our team reaching this goal even earlier than expected. We now invite data owners to apply for potential data partnerships and join us in the AI revolution.”

Endor’s proprietary Social Physics technology also has the unique capability to compute on encrypted data streams, allowing businesses to create predictions without compromising user privacy.

“Recent data security and safety breaches have become huge barriers for companies to use their own data efficiently,” said Dr. Stuart Haber, cryptographer, and Blockchain co-inventor, and a part of Endor’s scientific advisory board. “The surprising power of Endor’s proprietary Social Physics based prediction engine is the high quality of its predictions, even when the underlying data elements are encrypted. Now you can generate accurate business predictions while keeping your data safe.”

The data available during the first phase of the Protocol’s launch will include raw ERC-20 and Ethereum blockchain data, to be unlocked exclusively through the EDR utility token. In the future, select data partners will be added to the ecosystem, following a complete review by Endor to ensure the highest quality of data.

Charles Hoskinson, Cardano CEO and Endor advisor, added: “Endor’s platform makes AI-powered business predictions scalable and accessible to the masses,” said Hoskinson. “This is an important step towards democratizing access to AI and Data Science, as such advanced technologies were previously available only to large companies with deep pockets.”

About Endor:

Endor is the first automated predictions engine that empowers businesses with fast and accurate intelligence to make informed business decisions. Leveraging blockchain infrastructure and Endor’s proprietary Social Physics technology, the company analyzes Big Data using artificial intelligence in order to find patterns in customer behavior with unmatched accuracy and speed. Endor’s predictive analytics platform has the unique capability to process encrypted data, thereby guaranteeing the security of sensitive data and GDPR compliance.

Since being founded by MIT researchers in 2014, leading banks, large retailers and Fortune 500 companies like Coca-Cola and Mastercard have utilized Endor to predict consumer behavior, make data-driven decisions. For more information on Endor, visit https://www.endor.com/.

