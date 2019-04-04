Award-winning global service platform closes the loop in delivery security and custody

Serve (Bittrex International and Upbit: SERV) is pleased to announce the official integration of its patented facial recognition technology into its award-winning blockchain logistics platform. Users of the Serve Platform can now require facial recognition at every step of the delivery process. With this enhancement, Serve’s technology can now be used to secure deliveries where chain of custody and proof of delivery are critical, such as with medical devices and pharmaceuticals.

“The inclusion of our patented facial recognition system allows Serve to stand alone in modern, on-demand delivery and logistics technology,” says Shahan Ohanessian, CEO, Serve. “This combination of technology and forward-thinking will allow delivery providers across the world to secure sensitive products such as pharmaceuticals in ways previously unavailable to them.”

Serve is at the forefront, making last-mile delivery logistics a viable option for every business, from global businesses to small mom-and-pop shops. Offering solutions for the transportation, logistics and retail industries, with countless more applications to come.

“Our technology will foster unparalleled confidence with enterprises and service providers within the Serve ecosystem,” added Ohanessian. “As a result, our blockchain-based on-demand technology can increase transparency and decentralize last-mile logistics for users across the globe, while offering solutions to many of the toughest problems facing this industry.”

Renowned for its innovative software currently utilized by established delivery companies, Serve provides accountability at every stage, helping end users including enterprises and providers increase efficiency and reduce costs by removing unnecessary middlemen from transactions.

For more information, visit: www.serve.io.

About Serve

Serve empowers today’s on-demand consumer-driven environment by providing an intuitive, efficient, and Global platform directly linking Users, Enterprises/Businesses, and Delivery Providers. Serve facilitates any transaction from ordering products, ridesharing, and deliveries of everything to everyone and everyone to everything. The Serve Platform enables every person, business, and provider on the planet to buy/sell/receive/deliver pharmaceuticals, food, rides, products, groceries, services, and eventually anything. Serve – The World at your Service.

