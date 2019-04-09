BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 9, 2019–

Growjo today announced the launch of the first ever Growjo Industry Awards! The indexed list is based on a unique algorithm that is a first-of-its-kind to track organizations under 1000 employees that are poised for future growth.

Growjo honors companies based on a number of key growth metrics including hiring trends, funding and financial data, web traffic, brand awareness growth and more, to determine companies on the up and up. Some of the current top companies on the list include: Lime, Coinbase, Bird, Canopy Growth, BlueVine, Niantic, Quip, Chime, TripActions, Simplus, RigUp, MedMen, Waitr and Drift.

“Our team is focused on building an enduring company by delivering the best possible products for our customers and matching what they need as a modern business today,” said David Cancel, founder and CEO of Drift. “We’re proud of what we are creating and thrilled to be recognized for our growth alongside companies like Lime, Bird and Quip.”

“We started Growjo because we wanted to recognize companies that were truly dedicated toward growth. Companies that were poised to making moves in their respective industries,” explains Tom Blue, CEO of Growjo. “We are excited to award these companies and keep an eye on how they continue to succeed in the foreseeable future.”

Growjo is different than other award based companies who require company submissions of financials and a long list of user input to contrive an award list based only on those who submit their data. “We wanted to make growth recognition as easy as possible and inclusive of all growing companies with no submissions necessary,” said Jeremy Unruh, Marketing Director of Growjo. “Companies that are recognized can get their badges, press release, and pre-loaded social content, on their respective Growjo company profiles making it effortless for companies to share these accolades.”

