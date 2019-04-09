Google’s annual cloud event is here: Google Cloud Next 2019 (stylized as Next ’19) officially runs between April 9 and April 11. But if you check out the full agenda — see the schedule here — you’ll notice that sessions start on April 7 and continue through April 12.

That’s because Google Cloud Next has evolved to cover more than just the Google Cloud Platform (see our coverage from last year). This year, we’re expecting news about G Suite, Chrome Enterprise, Google Maps Platform, Android Enterprise, Google for Education, and security.

The event is being held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco and this year features three keynotes: on April 9 at 9 a.m., April 10 at 9 a.m., and April 10 at 4:30 p.m. You can watch the Day 1 keynote in the livestream video above. The Day 1 keynote’s description is: “Get an inside look at Google Cloud product roadmap directly from the minds pioneering those innovations.”

If you’re back here for the Day 2 livestreams, they are embedded below for your convenience. The morning keynote description reads: “Hear about Google Cloud’s latest solution innovations across security, infrastructure, Maps, data analytics, ML & AI, G Suite, and more.”

Here is the Google Cloud Next 2019 Day 2 product innovation keynote (morning):

The last keynote is for anyone who builds with Google Cloud: “If you put hands to a keyboard to build, test, maintain, or operate systems, this is your chance to take a deep dive into Google Cloud. See how Google Cloud helps developers of all kinds build reliable and scalable apps, find meaning in data, and have fun along the way.”

Here is the Google Cloud Next 2019 Day 2 developer keynote (evening).

We will be covering the keynotes live and following up with additional reporting and analysis as the event progresses. Follow along with us during Google Cloud Next 2019 here and on Twitter: @VentureBeat.