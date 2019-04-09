Juicebox has launched Slutbot to teach people how to do sexting properly. Slutbot is a chatbot experience that shows you how to talk dirty in real life.

In response to users’ most common request, the “relationship and intimacy” startup Juicebox has developed its chatbot experience to show you how to send sexy SMS messages in real life.

New York-based Juicebox makes the Juicebox app, which provides direct access to personalized sex and relationship advice and coaching. The same team has also made Slutbot, which is available to anyone on iOS or Android as an SMS-based chatbot.

Not to be confused with artificial intelligence, Slutbot is a chatbot that allows users to practice sexting and dirty talk. The SMS experience can be erotic and tackles important issues like consent and communicating desires as it normalizes conversations about sex. The team had to create a human-like chatbot that didn’t kill the mood.

Beyond the Slutbot product offering, Juicebox is also launching SMS coaching, along with weekly SMS tips, to provide more knowledge-based learning and coaching.

Juicebox’s Slutbot is free to use and was created by sex educators and erotic fiction writers for users over the age of 18 who want to get better at dirty talk and sexting. The platform fits to users who are single, in a relationship, queer, straight, and of any gender, and gives users the ability to customize how they identify as well as how they’d like their bot to identify (female, male, non-binary), in an effort to match their exact preferences for the most pleasurable experience possible.

“Sex is so much more than a physical act. People want their minds stimulated as well as their bodies, and dirty talk is one great way to do that,” says Brianna Rader, Juicebox CEO and founder, in a statement. “Studies, such as one from McAfee, have shown that 49 percent of all people sext and 70 percent of 18 to 24-year-olds sext.”

Users can type “slutbot” at any time to restart the conversation, which the company calls “flow.” They can go back through the flow as a different gender or sexuality, too. For instance, users can do one of the straight flows first and then a gay flow second. Users can also discover different scenes.

Users who feel unsure are able to start with the “slow flow” that eases them into the experience and uses less explicit language. “Pineapple” is Slutbot’s safe word. If a user types this at any time, the flow stops.

Slutbot asks for consent to sext prior to engaging in conversation and responds appropriately to users expressing discomfort at any point throughout the experience.

If a male user asks for nudes or pics, Slutbot says, “Dick pics don’t really do much for me. If you’re good, maybe I’ll send you a photo later.”

If a user employs a derogatory term such as “bitch” or “whore,” Slutbot redirects the conversation by stating, “I know some people like that kind of language in power play but that’s not my thing. I don’t like the use of bitch, whore, or similar words. You can call me Sexy, Babe, or Slut though.”

At the end of the flow, Slutbot asks the user if they want it to send a sexy pic to masturbate to while they wait. If the user consents, then Slutbot sends a special image.

“We have also found that learning how to dirty talk is one of our most common user requests on the Juicebox app,” said Rader. “We believe the best way to learn is by doing, which is what inspired us to create an interactive experience that mirrors real life to help people talk about sex. We’ve also gotten feedback from testers that Slutbot has turned them on, so that’s always an added plus! It’s almost like interactive erotica.”

Image Credit: Juicebox

Juicebox is also expanding its footprint with SMS coaching and weekly SMS tips. Similar to the app, Juicebox’s team of certified sex and relationship experts will work with users one on one to offer expertise within 24 hours via text. In addition, Juicebox will text users a weekly free tip to help them continue to make positive changes in their love lives. The tips, whose topics will range from finding your dating style to bondage 101, are designed to reinforce positive behavior in relationships and sexual encounters.

Asked why the company created Slutbot, a company representative replied, “In short: most people are not as good as they think they are at sexting. While texting has really opened up doors of communication for us, sometimes our message gets lost in translation — especially when you’re trying to get sexy with your partner over iMessage. There is also the element of educating about consent and respect in sexting. Ask most women that you know and they will tell you they have received an unsolicited dick pic at least once in their life. Slutbot is a great way to learn and practice sexting that makes both parties feel comfortable.”

To use Slutbot, receive the weekly SMS tips, and sign up for SMS coaching, users can text “slutbot” to 415-650-0395. Standard messaging rates apply.