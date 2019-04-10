What we’ve known for a while is that edge computing — sometimes called IoT — will be everywhere, and part of most corporate strategies. Mobile phones and other smart devices and sensors have transformed industries, from top to bottom.

But the emergence of AI has been surprising in its power to accelerate what is happening on the edge. Machine learning and deep learning have combined with increased computing power to make edge devices extraordinarily smart — and getting smarter all the time. It’s allowing devices to provide insights and predictive analyses in real-time. Whether it means a small device on a lamp-post can now recognize a car that is speeding, who is in the car, and whether they have a license. Or that a manufacturer can see hiccups in its supply chain and proactively avoid unplanned downtime. Or that entirely new service providers can spring up, to help companies in areas like risk management or resource efficiency.

Industrial IoT is capturing huge attention, but consumers are also hungry for the features and applications it enables on every connected device, from smartphones to consumer robots, cars, and more. By next year, 80 percent of all smartphones will have on-device AI, according to Gartner.

With on-device AI, reliability no longer depends on network availability or bandwidth, and data processing becomes instantaneous. It increases security, keeping sensitive data on the device. On-device AI also conserves network bandwidth and saves power, both on the phone and in the server room.

Sophisticated machine learning models on the edge will impact video frames, speech synthesis, and both time-series unstructured data that’s generated by sensors, cameras, and microphones. In other words, voice assistants get smarter, photography and video shooting get more sophisticated, cars get safer, data security gets better, and robotics — both consumer and industrial — take innovative leaps. Health care outcomes improve.

The rise of 5G, which will enable massive device connectivity, is what’s making on-device AI exciting for developers, offering significantly higher data rates and system capacity while reducing latency and cost-per-bit reduction.

The opportunities in every industry are taking thought leaders by storm, and to compete, you need to understand the state of the industry.

