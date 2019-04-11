Julian Assange was arrested by London’s Metropolitan Police Service today after Ecuador’s Ambassador withdrew that country’s asylum protection.

Assange is currently being held at London police station where he will await an appearance at the Westminister Magistrates’ Court, according to police officials.

Assange had been granted asylum by Ecuador in 2012 amid efforts by Sweden to have him extradited on allegations of sexual assault. But Assange also faces threats of being extradited to the U.S. for having published classified military and diplomatic cables through WikiLeaks.

That dispute in particular reportedly made Assange deeply upset with then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. There were accusations that U.S. and British spies has conducted secret campaigns against Wikileaks. For his part, Assange publicly denied he had a grudge against Clinton.

“There’s been a lot of misquoting of me and WikiLeaks on this,” he said in October 2016. “In this case, the notion that I hate Clinton or that I intend to destroy her. All those are false. They come about because her defenders are trying to personalize our publications.”

He made that statement shortly before Wikileaks published embarrassing and damaging emails that were hacked from Clinton campaign accounts by Russians. Because Trump confident Roger Stone seemed to have advance notice of the impending publication, he became embroiled in legal issues that ultimately led to his own arrest.

While Assange had officially been denied communications and internet access at the embassy, the official Wikileaks Twitter account posted a message protesting his arrest:

URGENT: Ecuador has illigally terminated Assange political asylum in violation of international law. He was arrested by the British police inside the Ecuadorian embassy minutes ago.https://t.co/6Ukjh2rMKD — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 11, 2019

URGENT Julian Assange did not "walk out of the embassy". The Ecuadorian ambassador invited British police into the embassy and he was immediately arrested. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) April 11, 2019

Despite the boost that the leaked emails gave the campaign of Donald Trump, his administration reportedly had discussed a deal with Ecuador to turn over Assange for debt relief. Last November, Assange was indicted by U.S. prosecutors.

More recently, Ecuador’s government was infuriated by a tweet in late March by Wikileaks referring to a corruption scandal involving that nation’s president. From there, it seems Ecuador’s government put in motion plans to drop its asylum protection.

Whether Assange is extradited, and if so to where, will likely be determined in the coming days.