Global kidtech platform SuperAwesome made a strategic investment into Kids Corp, the digital kids company in Latin America.

United Kingdom-based SuperAwesome is part of the rapidly growing privacy-based kids digital media ecosystem. The company’s technology is used by hundreds of companies to power over a billion kid-safe digital engagements each month, ensuring privacy and compliance across advertising, monetization, video, and social.

SuperAwesome wants to be the go-to solution for brands and content owners seeking digital tools to safely engage with children under new digital privacy laws like Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) in the U.S. and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR-K) in Europe.

Image Credit: Kids Corp

“Although originating in the U.S., digital privacy laws for children are becoming a (very welcome) global trend,” said Max Bleyleben, SuperAwesome managing director, in a statement. “Our mission is to make the internet safe for kids globally so we are delighted to have found the perfect partner to expand into Latin America. With the Kids Corp team, we’ll be able to bring our kid-safe technologies to brands, agencies and content creators across the region, making SuperAwesome’s footprint truly global.”

Founded in 2015, and with offices in Buenos Aires, Mexico, and Colombia, Kids Corp offers safe digital solutions for more than 200 advertisers and content creators, who engage with over 150 million children every month.

SuperAwesome’s investment will finance the expansion of Kids Corp’s operations into Brazil, Chile, Peru, and Central America, expanding the availability of kidtech solutions ahead of new children’s digital privacy laws that are coming to the region. As part of the agreement, Bleyleben will join the Argentinean-based company’s board of directors.

“From the first conversation we had with Dylan Collins, CEO of SuperAwesome, we understood that both companies shared the same values and passion, which reinforced our desire to start working together,” said Kids Corp CEO Demian Falestchi, in a statement.

“We are very excited about SuperAwesome’s investment into our company; it is a great vote of confidence in the work we have been doing,” said Kids Corp chief operating officer Hernan Ratinoff, in a statement.

Image Credit: SuperAwesome

Regulated by new laws in the U.S. and Europe that require all companies to ensure children remain anonymous and untracked, figures from PwC (in its PwC 2017 Digital Kids Advertising Report) show that spending on kids digital media is growing at 25% per year, making it the fastest-growing privacy-based media sector in the world. This year, total spending on compliant digital engagement with children will reach $1.2 billion.

SuperAwesome also owns a large stake in TotallyAwesome, the leading kids digital ad business in Southeast Asia and Australia. With revenues growing at 70% annually, SuperAwesome plans to go public in 2020.