Enjin has launched blockchain asset support for EnjinX, the world’s fastest Ethereum explorer, providing a universal library of next-generation ERC-1155 blockchain assets and supporting the creation of a decentralized, interconnected gaming experience like the 2018 box office hit Ready Player One.

SINGAPORE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 16, 2019–

Enjin has announced the launch of blockchain asset support to EnjinX, the world’s fastest Ethereum explorer. The highly-anticipated update includes full ERC-1155 integration, enabling gamers to search, browse, and verify next-generation Ethereum blockchain assets via EnjinX’s clean, intuitive interface. In the announcement, Enjin also revealed additional information about their Blockchain Gaming Multiverse, which will be comparable to a real-life, decentralized Ready Player One.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005442/en/

Enjin Multiverse blockchain gaming assets pictured on EnjinX.io (Photo: Business Wire)

Since EnjinX’s launch in December, the highly flexible blockchain explorer has quickly grown in popularity. To date, five leading token exchange platforms-Changelly, COSS, Kyber Network, GDAC, and Kriptomat-have collaborated with Enjin to create branded explorers using EnjinX’s technology, providing their users with a seamless transaction verification experience. Changelly, GDAC, and Kriptomat have also used the Enjin Platform to create ERC-1155 blockchain assets, which users can now browse via a custom platform-branded EnjinX interface.

Created by Enjin CTO Witek Radomski and developed alongside a thriving community of leading Github developers, ERC-1155 has been heralded as the next-generation Ethereum token standard. Because of its standardized data structures, any developer that integrates one ERC-1155 asset can integrate other similar Ethereum blockchain assets into their games, apps, and websites with very little extra effort. This creates an ecosystem perfect for inter-platform operability of assets, which Enjin calls a “Multiverse.”

Unlike Ready Player One, Enjin’s Blockchain Gaming Multiverse is a decentralized network of games and is not owned or controlled by one party. Thus, the battle between corporate greed and freedom of the masses seen in the film‘s OASIS won’t be possible in the real-life version.

“A multiverse is created when multiple games and platforms choose to integrate and support shared in-game items, thus connecting separate gaming universes through inter-game operability of blockchain assets,” Enjin stated in the announcement. “This provides players an experience in which they can move through multiple worlds while taking their inventory with them.”

Now that EnjinX users can freely browse blockchain assets, Enjin has revealed further information regarding the Multiverse assets they’ve created, which are currently being integrated into more than 35 interconnected games, apps, and websites.

Enjin will also be creating an inter-game treasure hunt, much like the quest featured in Ready Player One. In this “Multiverse Quest,” players will move across multiple gaming worlds, gathering items to unlock collections and ultimately lead them to the grand prize, “the Monolith.” Backed by 1,155,777 Enjin Coin (ENJ), the Monolith was the first ERC-1155 token ever minted.

Just last month, Enjin also launched their Blockchain SDK for Unity and the Enjin Platform to Ethereum’s Testnet, enabling developers to create and manage blockchain games without writing any blockchain-related code. Currently, more than 2,000 games, apps, and websites are using the Enjin Platform to create and integrate ERC-1155 blockchain assets. Developers interested in creating or joining a Multiverse can sign up here to start using this powerful suite of blockchain game development tools.

About Enjin

In 2009, Enjin launched the Enjin Network, a gaming community platform which now boasts over 20 million users. In 2017 following a successful ICO that raised $18.9 million, Enjin began building a suite of blockchain products that enable anyone to easily create, manage, trade, store, explore, distribute, and integrate blockchain assets. Comprised of the Enjin Platform, Explorer, Wallet, Beam, and other tools & services, Enjin’s tools enables game developers and studios to utilize tokenized digital assets as part of their acquisition, retention, engagement, and monetization strategies. The Enjin ecosystem is fueled by Enjin Coin (ENJ), an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency used to directly back the value of Enjin-powered blockchain assets. For more information, visit https://enjin.io.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190416005442/en/

Simon Kertonegoro, VP of Marketing

simonk@enjin.io