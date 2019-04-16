Intel said it has acquired Omnitek, designer of programmable chips for smart video and vision systems, for an undisclosed price. The market for programmable solutions represents an estimated $8 billion of Intel’s targeted $300 billion opportunity.

Based in Basingstoke, United Kingdom, Omnitek creates customized, high-performance vision and artificial intelligence inferencing capabilities on field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), or programmable chips, for customers across a range of end markets.

Many of Intel’s cloud service providers and enterprise and embedded customers utilize FPGAs in video and visual-related applications. With Omnitek, Intel can deliver optimized and highly efficient solutions that improve time-to-market for existing FPGA customers and win new ones in the rapidly expanding opportunity for vision applications.

Image Credit: Omnitek

Omnitek’s intellectual property is used in applications such as video conferencing, projection and display, medical vision systems, and more.

“Omnitek’s technology is a great complement to our FPGA business,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president of the programmable solutions group at Intel, in a statement. “Their deep, system-level FPGA expertise and high-performance video and vision-related technology have made them a trusted partner for many of our most important customers. Together, we will deliver leading FPGA solutions for video, vision, and AI inferencing applications on Intel FPGAs and speed time-to-market for our existing customers while winning new ones.”

Omnitek was founded in 1998, and it has developed more than 220 FPGA cores over the years. The company has 40 employees.

“From datacenters to devices, compute-intensive applications like 8K video and artificial intelligence require a multitude of innovative compute engines. FPGA devices play an increasingly critical role, often complementing other processing architectures, and Intel is at the center of this revolution,” said Omnitek CEO Roger Fawcett in a statement. “Omnitek is excited and extremely proud to bring our intellectual property and engineers to join the talented team in the Intel’s Programmable Solutions Group.”