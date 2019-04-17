An increasing number of entrepreneurs want to help you in your home. Super, a subscription service that provides care and repair for the home, is the latest to join the fray and today announced it has raised $20 million to further those ambitions.

According to a recent Bankrate survey, nearly half of homeowners have regrets about their home purchase, and the biggest complaint is unexpected maintenance or hidden costs. Super seeks to remedy the ineffectiveness of current home warranties with a technology-driven and customer-centric approach that it promises makes owning a home as easy as renting.

Aquiline Technology Growth (ATG), an early- and growth-stage fund managed by Aquiline Capital Partners, led the second round of funding, with participation from Munich Re Ventures, Liberty Mutual, Moderne Ventures, 8VC, QIA, and Solon Mack Capital.

Image Credit: Super

Munich Re Ventures — the venture capital arm of Munich Re, one of the largest global reinsurers — is continuing its participation after leading Super’s series A round from its HSB Fund. Founded in 2015 by CEO Jorey Ramer, Super has raised a total of $30 million to date.

With a presence in key U.S. markets, including Austin; Chicago; Dallas; Houston; Phoenix; San Antonio; and Washington, D.C. metro, Super plans to use the investment to add new geographies, as well as for hiring and technology development.

“Super has developed an effective, convenient platform to provide premium care and repair services for homeowners,” said Max Chee of ATG, in a statement. “Super is tackling an industry that is ripe for innovation with a smart, technology-forward approach, and we are excited to work with Jorey and the rest of the team at Super to help continue that exciting trajectory.”

Homeowners can use Super’s custom app to get appliances fixed and can order concierge services to manage the logistics and cost of many home service needs. Additionally, the company helps prevent problems with an in-depth maintenance schedule and offers the option of handling routine home maintenance entirely.

“After purchasing my first home, it struck me that homeownership itself is a lot more stressful, due to the lack of insight and visibility into unforeseen home-related expenses,” said Ramer in a statement. “Our vision is to help homeowners own like a renter, by insuring more of the risks associated with owning a home.”