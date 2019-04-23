Mozilla today released the 2019 Internet Health Report, an analysis that brings together insights from 200 experts to examine issues central to the future of the internet. This year’s report chose to focus primarily on injustice perpetuated by artificial intelligence, what NYU’s Natasha Dow Schüll calls “addiction by design” tech like social media apps and smartphones, and the power of city governments and civil society “to make the internet healthier worldwide.”

The Internet Health Report is not designed to issue the web a bill of good health or declare it resoundingly healthy or unhealthy, but is designed as a call to action and urges people to “embrace the notion that we as humans can change how we make money, govern societies, and interact with one another online.”

“Our societies and economies will soon undergo incredible transformations because of the expanding capabilities of machines to “learn” and “make decisions”. How do we begin to make tougher demands of artificial intelligence to meet our human needs above all others?” the report reads. “There are basically two distinct challenges for the world right now. We need to fix what we know we are doing wrong. And we need to decide what it even means for AI to be good.”

The modern AI agenda, the report asserts, is shaped in part by large tech companies and China and the United States, and called attention to Microsoft and Amazon’s sale of facial recognition software to immigration and law enforcement agencies.

The report makes mention of the work of Joy Buolamwini, who Fortune recently named “the conscience of the AI revolution.” Through audits published by Buolamwini and others in the past year, facial recognition software from Microsoft, Amazon’s AWS, and other tech companies were found to be less capable of recognizing people with dark skin and women of color.

The report also highlights the work of AI Now Institute cofounder Meredith Whitaker. Co-organizers of the worldwide walkouts last fall by Google employees said they have been demoted since the protest. Whitaker said she was told after its AI ethics board disbanded to stop her work at AI Now Institute to keep her job, Wired reported Monday. A Google spokesperson denied changes were made in retaliation.

“Are you going to harm humanity and, specifically, historically marginalized populations, or are you going to sort of get your act together and make some significant structural changes to ensure that what you create is safe and not harmful?” Whitaker said in a quote included in the report that she shared Kara Swisher’s podcast last month.

Referencing Finland’s initiative to train one percent of its population artificial intelligence essentials, the report called AI literacy critical for the average citizen as well as business and government leaders.

“Each and everyone of us who cares about the health of the internet –– we need to scale up our understanding of AI. It is being woven into nearly every kind of digital product and is being applied to more and more decisions that affect people around the world,” the report reads. “It’s not just technology companies that need to be interrogating the ethics of how they use AI. It’s everyone, from city and government agencies to banks and insurers.”

Solutions to the threat of deepfakes were also explored in the report. Some scholars advise against attempts to regulate deepfakes since governments should be allowed to act as arbiter of what’s fact and what’s fiction, or label views they disagree with as “fake news.”

The report also focuses on what it calls “breaking free of the addiction machine” that’s been made for smartphone apps, social media platforms and recommendation engines. The 2018 Internet Health Report, Mozilla urged tech giants like Facebook and Amazon should be regulated, disrupted or broken up.

Business models that incentivize engagement still reign and called for the introduction of different incentives or business models.

“There is an opportunity for people within the tech sector –– developers, designers, content creators, marketers and others –– to be leaders in creating apps and services that do not encourage addictive behaviors and instead incentivize positive, healthy online experiences,” the report reads.

The report also takes a closer look at Germany’s hate speech law which went into effect about a year ago and requires hate speech be removed from social media platforms within 24 hours or face fines up to €50 million.

Twitter, Facebook, Google, and YouTube published reports to share their first of year of operations, but experts say they want more information and transparency to accurately gauge the impact of Germany’s hate speech law.

The report also takes a look at a number of other major issues, like world access to the internet. The majority of people on Earth gained access to the internet earlier this year. However internet censorship via forms of intentional slowdown appears to be on the rise.