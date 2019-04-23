Perspectium, a San Diego, California-based startup founded six years ago with the goal of simplifying enterprise data and process integration, today announced that it’s secured $8 million in series B funding led by TVC Capital, which brings its total raised to $16 million following an $8 million series A round in May 2017. Founding ServiceNow developer and CEO David Loo said it’ll fuel the company’s product development as it branches beyond U.S. shores.

“Enterprises and organizations around the world grapple with the problem of making service management and the flow of data work across boundaries caused by individual cloud-based applications and repositories of data,” said Loo. “Perspectium has a unique opportunity to solve the problem of data and process silos on a global basis with an approach that is both powerful and unique. We are pleased to have TVC Capital continue to invest in Perspectium and share our vision for changing the data integration and Integration Platform as a Service markets.”

Perspectium — which Loo cofounded in 2013 with Sarah Loo, along with Paul Nguyen, Chris Jurges, Mark English, and Joe Antonecchia — offers a range of cloud-managed data migration apps and services tailor-made for enterprises. Its DataSync and On-Demand DataSync products tap message queues that obviate the need for always-on data endpoints, and feature message brokering schemes that allow data flows to be reconfigured without changes to the source. InstanceSync extracts data from native Service Now and Salesforce apps and synchronizes it across sandboxes and other production instances, while Intelligent Incidents leverages machine learning algorithms to make real-time suggestions for tasks like assignment, category, subcategory, impact, urgency, close code, and more.

Rounding out Perspectium’s suite is ServiceBond and ServiceOps, preconfigured integrations for real-time, bidirectional incident exchange among platforms like FreshDesk, Zendesk, and OpsRamp, and SalesInsight, which funnels customer status from IT support teams directly into customer relationship management platforms (CRM). The last offering of the bunch — Service Provider Gateway — boasts templates with default mappings for service management systems and modules.

Perspectium’s customers — which include GE, Deloitte, Gilead, McDonalds, Shaw, Invesco, Pepsi, Zurich, Cisco, Fujitso, Palo Alto Networks, Farmers Insurance, Accenture, Viacom, PayPal, Swiss Re, Southwest, ServiceNow, and others — replicate upwards of 10 million attachments, journal fields, hierarchical tables, reference fields, and other records daily, Loo claims. And to date, the startup’s products have driven over 42.3 million billion customer transactions.

“Perspectium has established a proven product portfolio and built a stellar reputation for effectively solving the gaps in service management and getting very high volumes of intelligent data from one place to another,” said TVC Capital’s Steve Hamerslag. “We believe that the market opportunity is substantial and that Perspectium has the ability to continue and expand its success.”